RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ed Murray, CEO of Aztec Solar, Powered By Sigora, has been re-elected as president of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) for the fifth year in a row.
Murray plans to further enhance the association's efforts to build out the solar industry in the state with solar battery credits. Another point of emphasis for him is to protect and expand the Solar Investment Tax Credit.
"California is a world-leader in solar, but a lot more needs to be done. That is why we plan to work closely with Gov. Gavin Newsom to ensure existing solar initiatives and incentives remain in place and new ones are created," Murray said.
CALSSA promotes local, clean solar power to help California residents and businesses take control of their energy production. It does this by fighting for solar for consumers through state and local policy, business development, and job creation. As a result, everyone has barriers removed when it comes to accessing solar energy, which gives more people the chance to benefit from this powerful renewable energy option. CALSSA is an advocate for solar energy storage, standards and codes, solar heating and cooling, net metering, lowering costs, and expanding solar access.
Though the solar industry and seen explosive growth in recent years, there are still threats that CALSSA must protect against.
"In 2022, we will make sure solar buyers have increased access to solar and that solar companies across the state continue to utilize the ethical standards expected of them by us as an organization and their customers," Murray said.
Murray has represented all aspects of solar, including utility-scale solar systems, swimming pool solar heating and solar water systems, and rooftop distributed energy.
For more information about CALSSA, visit calssa.org. For more information about Aztec Solar, Powered By Sigora, visit aztecsolar.com.
About Ed Murray
Ed Murray is the president of Aztec Solar Inc. and ELM Distribution. Murray has been involved in the solar industry since 1978. Since 1984, Murray has served as a director of CALSSA, as its secretary, treasurer, vice president, president and chair of its Ethics Committee (1987-present). Murray also is the chair of the Solar Heating and Cooling Division for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and serves on the SEIA Consumer Protection Committee, Ethics Committee and Federal Policy Committee. Murray also serves on the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners Board of Directors.
About CALSSA
The mission of the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) is to promote the widespread deployment of smart, local clean energy technologies while supporting a wide variety of businesses that build a better energy future in communities across the state. CALSSA accomplishes this through policy development, education, advocacy, networking and business services. For more information, visit calssa.org.
About Aztec Solar
Based in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Aztec Solar is a solar energy solutions provider committed to meeting the energy needs of home and business owners by offering multiple top-quality solar products and technologies, supported by knowledgeable solar experts and award-winning customer service. Aztec Solar has been doing solar and only solar for more than 40 years in the Sacramento region. The company offers in-house solar water heating, solar storage, solar pool heating and solar electric experience for all applications, from small-scale residential projects to large-scale commercial projects. Aztec Solar sees every application equally as part of the solution to a brighter future and stronger planet. For more information, visit aztecsolar.com.
About Sigora Solar
In 2020, Sigora Solar acquired Aztec Solar. Sigora Solar is one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the United States and the largest residential and commercial solar company in Virginia, with more than 40% of the Commonwealth's installed distributed generation capacity. Sigora now operates in 14 states, establishing itself as a top-25 residential solar company in the Country. Sigora's mission is to empower people and communities through energy and technology services enabling a more sustainable and equitable energy economy. For more information visit sigorasolar.com.
Media Contact
Jonathan Gemma, Aztec Solar, +1 (916) 812-7688, jonathan@aztecsolar.com
SOURCE Aztec Solar