GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Ed Rossi has joined the company as its Chief Product Officer. Rossi will lead a combined organization consisting of the company's Product Management and Development teams.
"Ed Rossi is an experienced leader who has focused throughout his career on product management and strategy in the commercial software space," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "His expertise in aligning and delivering solutions to meet customer business goals and address complex business challenges will be instrumental in helping grow Decisiv in North America and internationally. We are very excited to welcome Ed and we look forward to working with him to meet the current and future needs of Decisiv, the SRM market, our team members, and our customers and partners."
With over 25 years working in the commercial software industry, Ed Rossi's background has encompassed Enterprise and IT Asset Management, Service Management, Data Intelligence, Risk & Compliance as well as Software Asset Management, IT Discovery and Vulnerability. His stakeholder driven methodology is focused on collecting insights from clients, partners, analysts and company experts to identify business challenges and create outcome-based solutions.
Previously, Ed Rossi served in a variety of roles at Qualys, Inc., a pioneering provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, at SaaS-based IT management solutions developer Flexera, and at IBM, MRO Software, and High Technology Solutions. He holds a degree in Economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
"I was very impressed with Decisv's accomplishments in creating the largest commercial asset service management ecosystem in the industry," Ed Rossi said. "Decisiv is well positioned to build on the successful application of its technology to service and support its customers, and I am looking forward to being part of this terrific team to drive the next wave of growth and expansion."
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 3.5 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
Media Contact
