ELGIN, Ill., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdgePetrol has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier for petro/c-store retail customers to connect to EdgePetrol's fuel pricing services. The software company's distributed retailers implement Mako Networks SD-WAN technology to ensure reliable and secure network connections.
Mako's VPN Cloud Partner Program allows retail sites to connect seamlessly and reliably to service providers' applications, providing accessible, always-on reporting and boosting performance at the retailer site level. EdgePetrol uses Mako VPN Cloud technology for direct access to retailers, eliminating file errors due to disconnections and removing the need for a 24/7 connection to a back-office computer. The company works with 20% of the UK petro/c-store market including most of the top 50 independents and major oil companies, and already has several hundred stations signed up in the US.
"Mako understands that if a solution is of value to the customer, it's beneficial for them to enhance that value," said EdgePetrol CEO Gideon Carroll. "This is exactly how Edge and Mako have worked together to help mutual customers achieve their goals."
Mako VPN Cloud Partners have the option to deploy physical or virtual Mako VPN concentrators to make services in their online environments available easily and securely to tens of thousands of distributed retail locations. Retailers who utilize Mako security gateway devices can connect to a VPN Cloud Partner's network by selecting it in the appropriate dropdown menu from the Mako CMS.
"We're excited to welcome EdgePetrol as a member of our VPN Cloud Partner Program and look forward to working with their team to securely connect customers to their network in the UK and US," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "Our VPN Cloud technology streamlines EdgePetrol's real time transaction and delivery data and ensures their network connectivity is reliable and protected."
As a leading network technology vendor, Mako Networks helps partners with:
- Complimentary or reduced-cost Mako VPN aggregation technology
- Secure Mako VPN Template for "One Click" configuration
- Approved Mako marketing documents
- 24/7 access to Mako technical support
According to Carroll, "Mako's VPN Cloud Partner Program creates a proven and secure connection for our mutual customers so they can trust EdgePetrol. As a company launching in a new territory, trust is key to our success." He notes that EdgePetrol has been particularly impressed with the Mako System's ease of implementation. "Most of the required communication has been between EdgePetrol and Mako, leading to a seamless process for the customer."
The Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program is a win-win-win proposition where Mako Networks, partners and customers collectively benefit from their involvement. Switching to the Mako System from other platforms often yields significant savings when weighing in preliminary and ongoing costs.
Retailers can also connect to Mako VPN Cloud Partner networks without reconfiguring any internal IP addressing schemes via Mako's technology. Because fuel brand security standards frequently prevent payment environments from accessing the public Internet, Mako VPN Cloud technology gives retailers a means to securely access third-party service providers without traversing the Internet directly. The streamlined solution uses a Mako VPN Cloud connection that bypasses the public Internet, maintaining compliance with PCI DSS and other brand standards, while avoiding any single point of failure.
Key technical features and benefits of the Mako System include:
- Mako's technology allows retailers to connect to partner networks without reconfiguring their internal IP addressing schemes
- Secure Mako VPN Cloud tunnels permit retailers to bypass the public Internet when connecting to partner networks, maintaining compliance with brand requirements, PCI DSS and other security standards
- Mako's SD-WAN circuit redundancy, virtual and physical device redundancy and geographic redundancy provides industry-leading reliability for keeping retailers connected to partner networks
To inquire about services available from current Mako VPN Cloud Partners or about becoming a Mako VPN Cloud Partner, please contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.
About EdgePetrol
Since 2015, EdgePetrol has delivered intelligent, real-time software solutions for fuel retailers. EdgePetrol provides pricing software that gives station owners accurate insight to help them combat reducing volumes and aggressive competition by making more informed pricing decisions. 18 of the Top 50 UK independent retailers along with major oil companies and hundreds of other stations trust EdgePetrol to assist with their fuel pricing decisions, with customer case studies showing margin increases of 12 cpg volume increases of 20% and profit increases of 18%. In addition to its UK location, EdgePetrol has US offices located in Texas.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the US, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, high speed cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
