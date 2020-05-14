edgewell_logo.jpg

SHELTON, Conn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences. The events will include webcast fireside chats with Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Sullivan, Edgewell's Chief Financial Officer.

  • Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum
    Virtual: May 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET.

  • 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
    Virtual: May 27, 2020 at 9:20 AM ET.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link: 

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

 

