OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Coast Business Times, a weekly business newspaper for Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has decided to recognize Eduardo Lucero's work within RAC as part of his selection of 40 under 40. RAC congratulates Eduardo Lucero on this accomplishment and thanks him for his continuous work and commitment to the Company.
Eduardo's story with RAC first began in 2009 in Baja California, Mexico with BerryMex, a Reiter Affiliated Company, as an intern in Strawberry Production. His excitement was such, that after graduating on Friday, he decided to join RAC on Monday: "They recommended me to take a break of two weeks…but I was just really excited to start working. I just decided to show up on Monday" says Lucero when referring to his first experience on RAC.
He later moved to Oxnard, California where he became a strawberry Ranch Manager. With a strong background in agronomy, Eduardo developed strong leadership skills and continuously delivered impressive results. Beyond that, he has also proven to live RAC's values of Honesty, Fairness and Respect in every position he has taken within the Company.
After many notable contributions, it came as no surprise that he was offered the position of VP of Production for the Oxnard District at RAC. Eduardo's relentless and inspiring leadership has propagated a thriving culture centered by RAC's Mission and Values as well as Operational Excellence. We are confident in Eduardo Lucero's continued success and look forward to all that he will accomplish.
The article in the Pacific Coast Business Times can be read here: (p. 22A) https://www.pacbiztimes.com/40u40-view/
