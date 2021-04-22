DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thousands of thought leaders in education, government and business from across the U.S. and around the world will meet virtually during the GlobalMindED 2021 virtual conference April 21-23 to discuss how educators and students can rebound after the challenges of the global pandemic. Each session will include at least one student on every panel and a diverse mix of panelists discussing topics focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
First-generation college students are the first in their family to attend college. They face significant hurdles due to racial, economic, and cultural inequalities. Pre-pandemic, only 11 percent graduated in four years and only 14 percent graduated in six years. They are often faced with balancing full-time work, family and financial responsibilities, and a lack of support on campus. First-Gen students also lack connections to internships, positive role models, and mentors that can help prepare graduates for the employment.
"First-gen students need access to resources, but they also need help opening doors to the connections and opportunities that middle-and-upper-income students take for granted," said Carol Carter, president and founder of GlobalMindED, the nonprofit organization that organizes the virtual conference. "Our conference explores solutions to the challenges first-gen students have faced during the pandemic, and resources to help them rebound post-COVID."
Carter founded GlobalMindED in 2014 to close the equity gap in education. The organization produces leadership classes for first-gen students, and works with colleges around the country to advance an inclusive agenda. Since COVID, the organization has produced monthly Equity events lead by leaders of color. Last year the conference and monthly programs were viewed by more than 35,000 people.
Thought leaders from business, government and education will present on a wide range of topics, including:
- School safety, mental health and wellness
- How emerging technologies can close the digital divide made worse by COVID
- Building an inclusive workforce pipeline
- Climate change and energy equity
- Urban and rural leadership models growing a diverse talent pipeline
- Solving wicked health problems post COVID
- Technology advancing equity
All sessions will be posted to the GlobalMindED YouTube Channel. For more information or to sign up for the 2021 events visit: http://www.globalminded.org.
About GlobalMindED
GlobalMindEd is an educational and research 501c3 committed to closing the equity gap through education, experiences, employment and economic mobility for first-generation-to-college and underrepresented students and job seekers. GlobalMindED improves access and equity from early childhood to late life employment through improved graduation rates and sustainable careers with promotion pathways through connections to role models, mentors, internships and jobs. Learn more at http://www.globalminded.org.
