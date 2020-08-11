BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. has added LIVE webinars to its expansive catalogue of continuing education courses for PTs, OTs, SLPs, Special Educators and more. The new webinars are live streamed during a variety of convenient times including weekends and evenings and provide therapists the opportunity to learn from home. Each webinar is taught by world-renowned faculty members who are experts in their fields of practice, and provide the same exceptional teachings that therapists have come to expect from ERI.
ERI began offering live webinars in response to the safety measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many courses previously scheduled to take place across the country were moved to the new format and participants have been pleased with the course presentation, ease of use, and convenience.
A recent webinar participant and physical therapist from Pennsylvania, said of the virtual class, "Love the webinar format. Makes it very convenient for those with limited funds to travel to a course. I feel it was just as valuable as an in person course. Hope this option continues post pandemic."
ERI also revised and added several courses to include guidelines and treatment plans for patients suffering with COVID-19, as well as courses that demonstrate how to incorporate telehealth therapy into practice.
"While our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our community, we also recognize the importance of enabling therapists to continue their education and treat patients with the latest, evidence-based techniques," said Carol Loria, co-founder and president of Education Resources, Inc. "ERI's webinars allow therapists to learn from world-renowned faculty members from the safety and convenience of home."
ERI's list of live webinars is located on the company's website with new courses being added weekly. Faculty members include Dr. Kay Toomey, Mary Massery, Dr. Richard Clendaniel, Anne Buckley-Reen, Liesa Persaud, and many more. ERI will also offer the highly popular Therapies in the School Annual Conference as a live webinar on November 19-20, 2020.
About Education Resources, Inc.
Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.
CONTACT:
Alyson Loria
800-487-6530