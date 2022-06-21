Education Technology Professionals, LLC is a proud sponsor of the upcoming National Charter Schools Conference held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from June 19th to June 22nd. The conference is the largest national gathering of educators, advocates, and leaders in the charter school industry.
The National Charter Schools Conference welcomes the largest national gathering of educators, advocates, and leaders in the charter community. It provides a great opportunity for networking with nationally recognized experts to help those looking to improve the learning experience of students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
At the conference, there will be a Headshot Station, which is sponsored by the Education Technology Professionals, LLC. The Headshot Station will allow every attendee to boost their career development with a professional headshot taken by a professional photographer. Each participant will receive a professional headshot shared directly to their email.
In addition to the Headshot Station, attendees of the conference can look forward to a speaking engagement at a Solution Session by Education Technology Professionals, LLC. The conversation is titled "Cultivating a Love in STEM with ETP" and will focus on the need for rigorous and innovative STEM programs and how Education Technology Professionals is working to address the problem by making STEM engaging and more accessible, for PreK through 12th grade students.
Education Technology Professionals, LLC encourages all professionals within the charter school industry to attend the conference. It will provide an incredible opportunity to learn from the thought leaders who will steer the future of charter school education in America.
About Education Technology Professionals
Education Technology Professionals, LLC is a team of technology professionals with a team who are passionate about technology in education. We provide simple and affordable solutions to keep your school up and running with as little downtime as possible. We also offer a rigorous and innovative S.T.E.M program for PreK through 12th grade, providing our own curriculum, resources, and teachers. Education Technology Professionals, LLC can service schools in all parts of the country. By choosing to work with Education Technology Professionals, you can reduce your variable technology costs while maintaining an active presence of IT experts at your school.
