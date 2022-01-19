CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) will be attending the Windstorm Insurance Network Conference in Orlando, Florida from January 24th – 27th. This year's conference will be hosted at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort. This Clermont, Florida based company has been offering the Accredited Claims Adjuster designation course for over 20 years. To expand their network, the company will be hosting a booth at this annual conference. As a proud member of the Windstorm Insurance Network, ESC is a regular attendee at their events. This four-day conference is designed to offer education and insight for the insurance claims industry through professional development, trainings, certifications, networking opportunities and more.
Co-owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman, stated "We are excited to be kicking off 2022 by participating in our first trade show of the year. It will be a great opportunity for professional development and to build relationships with others in our industry. With more than 1,000 property/windstorm insurance claims professionals all gathered, it will be a terrific time! We are very much looking forward to the show."
During those four convention days, you can find team members from Educational Services & Consulting in the Expo Hall at booth #81. The Expo Hall will be open Monday, January 24th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Tuesday, January 25th from 9:45 am until 4:00 pm, as well as being open on the 26th from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. For the full conference agenda visit online at https://windnetwork.com/.
ESC offers an online course to obtain the 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation. The course is designed for flexibility, allowing participants to study at their own pace. With ESC's designation, no state exam is required to obtain the ACA license.
Those passing ESC's Accredited Claims Adjuster course, are qualified to assess home and property damages, provide a fair value for repair and replacement costs, and expedite claims to help policy holders get their claims settled quickly. Once passing the ACA designation course and receiving their license, individuals can work as an independent adjuster or by working for a larger insurance company. The types of claims that an Accredited Claims Adjusters might work on include wind, fire, and hurricane damages to homes, vehicles and other building structures. Those desiring to learn more about obtaining the ACA designation through Educational Services & Consulting are encouraged to stop by booth #81 in the Expo Hall at the Windstorm Insurance Network Conference.
This trusted agency in Florida has also reached students in 46 of the 50 United States, with over 13,000 students being registered for Educational Services & Consulting's courses in the past six years. In Florida, there is 1,960 job openings projected annually in the industry for Accredited Claims Adjusters. With courses offered at the lowest price compared to others in the industry, ESC offers students a way to boost their earning potential upon completion of their courses.
Educational Services & Consulting also offers a course to become a Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR). Much like the Accredited Claims Adjuster course, the state exam is waived upon completion of ESC's Registered Customer Service Representative designation course. RCSR's are key individuals in the insurance claims process. With an RCSR designation, one may perform tasks such as preparing documents for contracts and transactions, reviewing data for errors, calculating costs of goods and services, and facilitating financial transactions. For more information on the Registered Customer Service Representative course, visit: https://escconnected.com/registered-customer-service-representative/
Educational Services & Consulting's corporate office is located at 4327 South Highway 27, Suite 204, Clermont, Florida 34711. For more information on the courses they offer, visit online or call (800) 309-2549. Those planning on attending the Windstorm Insurance Network Conference, ESC team members will be available in person at the Expo Hall in booth #81.
