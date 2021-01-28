BROOKLINE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, a leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for students in grades K-12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, is now expanding its footprint to Brookline with the signing of career educator Krista Martin and her partner Tristan Plummer. This new signing brings the leading technology and education franchise's statewide count to six, with an opportunity to locations in 26 more territories across Massachusetts.
After graduating from college in California, Martin had planned on building a career in academia and quickly fell in love with teaching after starting a job as a teaching assistant. Martin returned to her hometown on the East Coast and began teaching communications within the Virginia Community College system. At the same time, she started tutoring at the Sylvan Learning centers in Martinsburg, West Virginia and Hagerstown, Maryland.
"When my significant other needed to relocate to New England for his job, I applied to and was hired for the center director position with the Portsmouth, New Hampshire Sylvan Learning center — one of the corporate owned centers," said Martin. "After two years with the center, I moved into a different role in a different industry and became a customer success manager for a large educational technology company. I grew a lot personally and professionally in that role, but it didn't have the magic of Sylvan Learning."
Around that time, Martin started exploring the idea of becoming a Sylvan Learning franchise owner. Soon, she saw that both the Portsmouth and Salem, New Hampshire centers were available as resale centers. In October 2018, she purchased the two centers along with her partner, Plummer.
For more than 40 years, Sylvan Learning has been focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity and inspiring a love for learning, all of which make a big impact in school and in life. Since its founding in 1979, Sylvan Learning has become the leading supplemental and enrichment education franchise in North America thanks to its mission-driven philosophy, educational technology, community-oriented approach and strong franchisee support infrastructure.
Because of its ongoing investment in technology solutions and breadth of content and delivery options provided in-center, both in-home and online, Sylvan has been uniquely positioned to respond to parents' needs in these challenging times.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sylvan Learning has worked hard to support parents. First, in March, Sylvan Learning introduced a virtual tutoring option as school districts transitioned to remote learning. The company is also continuing to utilize its proprietary SylvanSync™ software, which provides teachers and students with adaptive practice sessions. As the school year approached, the brand announced the launch of School Support, a program that provides a variety of services to help children stay on track and parents manage the complexities of this current school year.
As a result of its flexible and innovative offering, the industry-leading learning franchise is continuing to grow. Those who are interested in franchising with Sylvan Learning have the option to provide services completely virtually or offer in-person support to students during their regular virtual school days. By offering a much-needed service during COVID-19, Sylvan Learning franchisees have the opportunity to help families across America during this difficult time.
"Krista and Tristan will be able to make a difference in their community by bringing Sylvan Learning to the families of Brookline," said CEO John McAuliffe. "The Sylvan Learning system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We have ramped up our already-strong training for instruction, local marketing and technology for our franchise owners and expanded our reach for families and students. There is more demand for our services than ever, and we are excited to continue partnering with qualified franchisees to bring Sylvan Learning to new areas across the country."
To learn more about Sylvan franchise opportunities, visit http://www.sylvanfranchise.com.
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING LLC
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, No Limit Agency, 3125263996, lauren@nolimitagency.com
SOURCE Sylvan Learning