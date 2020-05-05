IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
On May 13, 2020, Scott B. Ullem, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Virtual Healthcare Conference at 5:00 p.m. ET.
On May 19, 2020, Ullem is scheduled to present at the UBS Virtual Healthcare Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available a few hours following the completion of each event on the Edwards investor relations website.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader of patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
