MILWAUKEE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heirs' property or tangled title property has received increasing attention from the media and public agencies and elected officials in the wake of major disasters, particularly in the southeastern U.S., as they can complicate recovery. They have also been identified as a driver of the racial wealth divide in the U.S.
The AAEA session taking place at the 2022 ASSA Annual Meeting, "Effects of Land Property Rights: Cases from Three Continents", brings three papers from three different continents to highlight the effects of the lack of land property rights. The first paper looks at heirs' property rights issues in the United States. In this paper, the authors from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta highlight a likelihood of land loss due to the precarity of shared ownership structure. They take Jacksonville, Florida, as a case to demonstrate how lack of property rights affects the family, neighborhood, and the broader urban region. In the second paper, the authors from the World Bank explore the lack of land property rights on land inheritance in Malawi. They find that having long-term land rights of bequest and sale significantly impacts investment and cash crop adoption. Finally, in the third paper, the authors find that land titling reduces land abandonment by enhancing land property rights, especially in an unsecured property rights scenario.
- Heirs' Property in an Urban Context
Sarah Stein, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Ann Carpenter, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- Investment Impacts of Gendered Land Rights in Customary Tenure Systems: Substantive and Methodological Insights from Malawi
Klaus Deininger, World Bank
Fang Xia, University of International Business and Economics
Talip Kilic, World Bank
Heather Moylan, World Bank
- Influence of the Land Titling Policy on Land Abandonment in China
Kai Liu, Zhongkai University of Agriculture and Engineering
Mingzhong Luo, South China Agricultural University
Krishna Paudel, USDA Economic Research Service
Wenjue Zhu, Guangdong University of Foreign Language
If you are interested in viewing the virtual session on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Eastern, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.
