MODENA, Italy, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At APEC 2022 in Houston, Texas, Eggtronic will showcase a variety of technologies that have been specifically designed to improve the performance and efficiency of power conversion and wireless power transfer. Exhibiting with the theme of 'Revolutionary Power Electronics for a Better Planet', the company will demonstrate new architectures for AC/DC adapters and innovative solutions for both inductive and capacitive wireless charging.
Visitors to the Eggtronic booth will have their first chance to see EcoVoltas® ultra-efficient power converters that maximize the performance, minimize the form factor and improve the reliability of AC/DC power schemes in applications ranging from fast chargers for mobile devices and laptops through adapters for loudspeakers to power supplies and converters for data center servers and electric vehicles.
EcoVoltas demonstrations will include the recently launched QuarEgg - an architecture that provides superior efficiency and lower standby power than traditional quasi-resonant (QR) and active clamp flyback (ACF) technologies - and a Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) solution for medium-power, PFC applications that will be launched during the show.
Wireless charging solutions on display for the first time will include E2WATT, a patented AC wireless power hybrid technology that offers efficiency comparable with the best conventional wired AC adapters. This technology provides the foundation for taking future mobile charging designs into new segments including laptops, AV equipment, home appliances and electric vehicles. Visitors will also be able to see demonstrations of a capacitive wireless technology that provides position-free wireless power transfer and supports multiple devices simultaneously.
Commenting on Eggtronic's attendance at APEC 2022, Igor Spinella, the company's CEO and founder, states: "This year's APEC is particularly significant for Eggtronic as it will be the first chance we have to showcase a number of the innovative technologies that we have launched over the last few months. We will also be unveiling the next technology in our EcoVoltas range and giving visitors the opportunity to see demonstrations of solutions that are opening up many new applications for wireless power."
APEC 2022 will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, March 20th-24th, 2022. The exhibition opens on 21st March and Eggtronic will be at booth #1823.
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy, Taipei, Taiwan, and Guangzhou, China, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 240 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.
Contact details for editorial enquiries:
Simon Flatt, Grand Bridges Marketing
E-mail: simon@grandbridges.com
Tel: +44 7976 245243
Ref: Egg031/A
Media Contact
Simon Flatt, Grand Bridges, +1 3105290321, graham@grandbridges.com
SOURCE Eggtronic