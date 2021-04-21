MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, today announced registration is open for its first annual Managed Service Provider (MSP) Summit taking place on May 11, 2021. The Egnyte MSP Summit will be held virtually, with inspiring keynotes, innovative product news, and industry breakouts designed to equip Managed Service Providers to accelerate their customer's digital transformation initiatives.
The Summit follows a breakout year for Egnyte's MSP Partner Program, which grew upward of 59% amid the global pandemic.
"Work-from-anywhere is here to stay, and has enormous implications for Managed Service Providers," said Charles Bieler, Director of MSP Sales, Egnyte. "There is no better time to evaluate if your standard offerings align to remote workers and develop new, high-value services suited to the new ways of working. The Egnyte MSP Summit will equip MSPs to get the right solutions in place quickly and efficiently."
Egnyte's cloud-native content platform leverages the industry-leading content AI engine to deliver a simple, secure, and vendor-neutral foundation for managing content across business applications and storage repositories. Egnyte's unified content security, privacy and compliance offering is particularly relevant for MSPs and their customers in the wake of recent, high-profile data breaches and new regulations, and the rapid shifts to cloud work.
"As our clients migrate to the cloud they face new challenges of trying to provide rapid access to disparate data sets in a secure, high performing manner," said Eric Tomah, CIO of Network Coverage. "Egnyte has provided us with the ability to unify content delivery mechanisms and cloud computing workloads extended to AWS and Azure, while improving both operational efficiency and governance for a rapidly growing user base."
Following Egnyte's recent announcement of expanded support for Microsoft 365 and Exchange, the Summit will feature a keynote by Karl Palachuk, author of several books for MSPs and a Microsoft Small Business Specialist.
The event will also feature renowned market analysts, panel sessions with Q&A, live Egnyte demos, peer networking and opportunities to win prizes.
Register now for the inaugural Egnyte MSP Summit!
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides the only unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat prevention. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com
