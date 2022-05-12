In This Role, Chopra Leads All Aspects of Finance and Legal
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced the appointment of Ravi Chopra as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Chopra leads all aspects of finance and legal.
"After recently crossing the $160 million annual recurring revenue milestone, fueled by accelerating demand for our security and compliance offerings, we are pleased to welcome another executive with deep cybersecurity experience to our leadership ranks," said Vineet Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Egnyte. "Additionally, as we watch closely what happens in the broader environment, Ravi will be instrumental in guiding Egnyte through our next stage of exciting growth."
Prior to joining Egnyte, Chopra worked at BugCrowd where he led the company's financial strategy. Before BugCrowd, Chopra built a finance team from the ground up as the CFO of SonicWall, a cybersecurity company he helped create as an independent company post divestiture from Dell. In that role, he helped lead the company to high growth and profitability, enabling multiple recapitalizations that delivered solid returns for shareholders.
"Now is the perfect time to join Egnyte, which has an impressive assemblage of passionate people taking the company to the next phase of growth, and a great product portfolio to help organizations protect their data on any device, anywhere," said Chopra.
Prior to joining SonicWall, Chopra was Group CFO for Juniper Networks, and held senior finance positions at Cisco Systems, Deloitte Consulting and Lazard, an investment bank.
Chopra earned his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, a master's in Finance from Delhi University, and a bachelor's in Economics from St. Stephens College, Delhi University, India.
For more information, interviews or photos, please contact media@egnyte.com.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Carvalho, Egnyte, 203-417-0360, media@egnyte.com
SOURCE Egnyte