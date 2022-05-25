Virtual Event to Showcase Industry Leaders and Companies Shaping the Future of Biotechnology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced that registration is open for its annual Life Sciences Summit on June 15, 2022. The leading virtual event for life sciences and biotechnology companies will feature panels and presentations – in addition to dedicated tracks for Clinical and Quality teams – from various industry thought leaders on how technology can support business growth for emerging life sciences companies.
The summit will kick off with a keynote presentation from IDC analyst Nimita Limaye, Ph.D., Research Vice President of Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, who will talk about industry trends and predictions. Other speakers consist of executives from Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, and Nimbus Therapeutics. Third Rock Ventures will also discuss how emerging biotech companies can successfully move from launch to build phase as they grow.
"While data management has served as an important inflection point for life sciences companies, reshaping drug discovery and accelerating clinical trials, there are some complexities as a result of COVID-19 and the explosion in the amount of data," said Ronen Vengosh, Vice President of Life Sciences at Egnyte. "Our summit is focused on helping Clinical, Quality, and IT teams navigate the current technology landscape at every stage of growth."
The half-day virtual summit will include session topics on compliance, data management, data privacy, and ransomware for emerging biotechs. Featured sessions include:
- How to implement GxP compliance principles when in the drug development journey with Phillip Doyle of Doyle GxP Consulting;
- The use of AI in drug discovery and clinical trials with Brandon Allgood from Valo Health;
- Understanding how blockchain technology is improving data integrity, security, and accessibility in modern clinical trials with Rama Rao from Bloqcube;
- And a look into the past, present, and future of eTMF development to reduce administrative burdens with Marion Mays of Jerion Consulting Group.
In addition, Egnyte's Life Sciences leadership team and product experts will announce enhancements to its eTMF application, a purpose-built solution for emerging life sciences companies. Register today for the Life Sciences Summit.
