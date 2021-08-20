CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce that 8 lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. would like to congratulate the following lawyers recognized in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch:
Andrew J. Burkavage
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Jennifer M. Cascio
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Rob L. Kohen
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
John A. Mennie
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Brian L. Salvi
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Eirene N. Salvi
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Michael J. Schostok
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Heidi L. Wickstrom
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers in private practice through an exhaustive peer-review process. Nearly 40 years later, we are proud to expand our scope, while maintaining the same methodology, to recognize a different demographic of talented and deserving lawyers in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch," says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers.
Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
