MIAMI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced it has raised equity from an array of talent to accelerate growth for the company. The round's notable investors, including Alex Rodriguez (retired MLB athlete and entrepreneur), Kevin Hart (actor and comedian), Kyle Vogt (founder of Cruise), Naval Ravikant (founder of Angelist), Anthony Pompliano (entrepreneur), Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs outfielder), JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox outfielder), Sophia Amoruso (author and entrepreneur), are committed to helping the world achieve sleep fitness through Eight Sleep's full suite of sleep technologies. The announcement comes on the heels of SoftBank's selection of Eight Sleep as one of the companies to receive funds via a $100M initiative to support and build a community of Miami-based technology startups.
Eight Sleep is a sleep fitness company whose innovative technology regulates temperature and analyzes heart respiratory rates, movement, and sleep phases to monitor sleep quality. That data is sent to the company's app, which analyzes the information and then offers suggestions to improve a user's sleep fitness.
"Until now, achieving optimal sleep required a combination of devices, tools and technologies, most of which didn't deliver real results," said Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "At Eight Sleep we have built the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution to help customers achieve the best possible night's sleep. Today's announcement of an unmatched list of investors, most of whom began as organic users of our products, further authenticates Eight Sleep's technology in our quest to deliver personalized sleep optimization."
Sleep is one of the main factors impacting our health. At least 30% of Americans report being sleep deprived, even though we will spend up to a third of our lives asleep. The global sleep market will reach $585B by 2024, however, prior to Eight Sleep, no product was actively improving sleep or addressing the gap in this market. Mattresses provide comfort only; sleep pills reduce REM and deep sleep while increasing cancer risk; sleep trackers offer data but no solutions.
Eight Sleep has become the sleep brand of choice for leaders in business, pro sports and culture, and today's news validates Eight Sleep's category leadership as organic users have now converted into active investors.
"Eight Sleep has a unique and compelling vision for the future of sleep and the potential of rest. When I saw the potential in the technology, I jumped at the opportunity to invest!" said Rahul Vohra, founder and CEO of Superhuman.
"Eight Sleep is building one of the most important companies in consumer health today. They're helping people significantly improve the quality and duration of their sleep so they can achieve peak performance every day. I'm thrilled to be onboard as an investor," said Todd Goldberg, entrepreneur and investor.
Complete list of investors in the round include:
Aaron Eckbald, NHL player, Florida Panthers
Alex Rodriguez, retired MLB Athlete and entrepreneur
Ankur Nagpal, founder and CEO, Teachable
Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur and investor
Atreides Management, Fund
Austen Allred, founder, Lambda School
Austin Rief, Founder and CEO, Morning Brew
Avlok Kohli, CEO, AngelList Venture
Babak Nivi, Co-founder, AngelList
Daniel Romero, Angel Investor
Daniel Sturridge, English professional football player
Eric Glyman, co-founder andCEO, Ramp
Eric Siu, founder and CEO, Clickflow
Fred Ehrsam, co-founder, Paradigm, Coinbase
Gaingels, Investment Syndicate
Geoffrey Woo, co-founder & Executive Chairman, HVMN
J.D. Martinez, MLB player, Boston Red Sox
James Murphy, co-founder, Proton Enterprises, and CEO, LMNT
Jason Zucker, NHL player, Pittsburgh Penguins
Jeff Mroz, Co-Founder, OWYN
Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO, Hero Health
Karim Atiyeh, co-founder and CTO, Ramp
Kevin Hart, actor and investor
Kris Bryant, MLB player, Chicago Cubs
Kyle Vogt, co-founder, President and CTO, Cruise Automation
Ludwig Pettersson, founder, Quill
Marcy Simon, founder and CEO, Agent of Change
Matthew Dellavadova, NBA player, Cleveland Cavaliers
Mike Annunziata, co-founder and CEO, Farther Farms
Morgan Brown, VP of Growth, Shopify
Moshe Lifschitz, founder & Managing Partner, Basement Fund
Naval Ravikant, founder, Angelist
Niv Dror, investor and Managing Partner, Shrug VC
Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Partner, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management
Rahul Vohra, Founder & CEO, Superhuman
Sahil Lavingia, Founder and CEO, Gumroad
Scott Belsky, founder, Behance and Chief Product Officer, Adobe
Sean Rose, angel investor, formerly Product Manager at Slack, Box
Sophia Amoruso, author and entrepreneur
Todd Goldberg, angel investor
Zack Martin, NFL player, Dallas Cowboys
EIGHT SLEEP TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION: THE POD PRO
The Pod Pro is the only technology system designed to help individuals achieve optimal sleep fitness. It combines dynamic temperature regulation, biometric tracking and sleep coaching to deliver a total solution for enhanced rest and recovery.
The Pod's most groundbreaking feature, dynamic temperature, includes AI that learns sleep habits and adjusts bed temperature automatically. The feature was built using data and knowledge accumulated over the years as an industry leader, including more than 43 million hours of tracked sleep and a body of circadian rhythm research.
The Pod's dynamic temperature can react to individual sleepers intelligently; however, the range can also be controlled manually by users, between 55° and 115°F.
Eight Sleep's proprietary AI-engine tracks sleep health, including sleep phases, heart rate, and respiratory rate. Several factors are used to calculate a personalized Sleep Fitness Score which serves as an indicator of sleep health and makes it easy to see progress over time. The AI analyzes each user's data to share insights and sleep tips, suggesting personalized programs and content to improve their sleep fitness, all of which are available in the Eight Sleep App. The Pod is available online at eightsleep.com and at select Costco warehouse locations nationwide. You can also try the Pod in person at the Eight Sleep Suites in the Hyde Hotel in Miami, FL.
About Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness brand with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018," and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. Eight Sleep has raised funds from leading investors including, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, and 8VC. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.
Media Contact
Jack Taylor PR
Ross Fenton
415-722-3489
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eight-sleep-announces-strategic-investment-to-revolutionize-sleep-fitness-movement-301308655.html
SOURCE Eight Sleep