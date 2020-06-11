MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai®, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI solution for enterprise talent needs, today announced that the company is working with Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, to bring more than 700 Udemy courses to Talent Exchange powered by Eightfold.ai. Through this collaboration, individuals everywhere will have access to relevant job opportunities and online courses on the right skills to prepare them for what's next in their careers.
Launched in April, Talent Exchange uses Eightfold's matching algorithms to connect individuals, whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 with companies looking to hire for hundreds of thousands of open roles. Offering courses from Udemy will address the upskilling needs many workers face in order to qualify for the jobs they want most. More than 700 courses are available for free to people who sign up for Talent Exchange.
"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the workforce was already facing a massive need for reskilling, and with tens of millions unemployed in the United States in just the last two months, we are facing the largest job upheaval in modern history," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "The massive impact on jobs and the economy means we have people who need new jobs, and in many cases new skills, to get the jobs they want most. We are excited to join with Udemy to bring their courses to folks so that they can upskill themselves quickly."
Using deep learning AI, Eightfold.ai's platform matches workers with open roles based on their experience, skills, location, and desired jobs. By working with Udemy, the AI will also be able to guide individuals, signed up for Talent Exchange, to Udemy courses that best support their job goals. The addition of free training options to Talent Exchange creates the most powerful career transition available to individuals impacted by job loss during the pandemic.
"At Udemy, we believe that everyone should have access to the latest skills that will help them secure and thrive in the job they want," said Darren Shimkus, President of Udemy for Business. "Many are going through an incredibly difficult time because so many jobs have been impacted in the past few months. We are hoping that through working closely with Eightfold.ai, we can contribute in a meaningful way and help many improve their lives through learning."
Among the more than 700 available Udemy courses are such offerings as:
Career Skills
- Working Remotely: Efficiently and Effectively
- 7 Creative Leadership Skills that Drive Change
- Ultimate Goal Setting and Achieving
- A Mini Course on Time Management
Software
- Programming 101
- Tableau: How to Analyze and Deep Dive any type of Data
- HTML5 and CSS3 Fundamentals
- JavaScript Console Object Ultimate Guide
Communications
- Make Your Writing Stand Out in Eight Easy Steps
- Presentation Skills Secrets: Delivering the Talk of Your Life
- Public Speaking Essentials: How to Craft Your Personal Story
Talent Exchange powered by Eightfold.ai is supported by McKinsey & Company with partners and participating companies representing industries and trades most directly impacted by COVID-19. For more information or to sign up your company as a Talent Exchange partner, visit https://eightfold.ai/talent-exchange/. To sign up for Talent Exchange as an individual, visit https://talentexchange.ai.
About Eightfold.ai
Eightfold.ai® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold.ai's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. In April 2020, Eightfold.ai launched Talent Exchange, a place to help all companies and individuals impacted by COVID-19 to flatten the unemployment curve. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.
About Udemy
With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world's largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. Millions of students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 150,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 4,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, and Stripes.