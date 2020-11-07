EIP Pharma Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Trial Results with Neflamapimod at the 13th Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Meeting

Results of AscenD-LB Phase 2 clinical study demonstrate proof-of-concept for neflamapimod as a treatment for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) Supports advancement of neflamapimod to late stage development as a treatment to improve cognition in patients with DLB