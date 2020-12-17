Today

Snow this morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds light and variable.