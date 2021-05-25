HAIFA, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.
Management Comment:
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "Our financial results for 2021 have started well, with revenues up 4.4% over those of the first quarter last year. Sustained demand for our products and solutions from customers around the world led to a 9% increase in our order backlog, reaching a record $11.8 billion. This backlog and a healthy pipeline of opportunities provide us with good visibility and confidence in the Company's prospects."
First quarter 2021 results:
Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were $1,118.3 million, as compared to $1,071.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $286.2 million (25.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $295.4 million (27.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was $281.3 million (25.2% of revenues), as compared to $289.4 million (27.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Research and development expenses, net were $84.3 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $80.4 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Marketing and selling expenses, net were $51.5 million (4.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $70.5 million (6.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
___________
* see page 4
General and administrative expenses, net were $61.8 million (5.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $58.0 million (5.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $92.9 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $90.4 million (8.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $83.8 million (7.5% of revenues), as compared to $80.4 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Financial expenses, net were $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The lower level of financial expenses in the first quarter of 2021 was mainly a result of the weakening of the New Israeli Shekel versus the U.S. Dollar.
Other expenses, net were $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to other income, net of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses, net in the first quarter of 2021 were mainly due to the non-service cost components of pension plans. Other income in the first quarter of 2020 included income of approximately $3.2 million as a result of revaluation of an investment in a subsidiary accounted for under the fair value method.
Taxes on income were $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $3.1 million the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 was $76.2 million (6.8% of revenues), as compared to $72.0 million (6.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 was $72.5 million (6.5% of revenues), as compared to $63.6 million (5.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Non GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.72 for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.63 for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 were $1.64, as compared to $1.44 in the first quarter of 2020.
The Company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2021 totaled $11.8 billion, as compared to $10.8 billion as of March 31, 2020. Approximately 68% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 59% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2021 and 2022.
Operating cash flow used in the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $13.1 million, as compared to $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
__________
* see page 4
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company:
The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.
As we last reported on March 24, 2021, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.
We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.
During 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.
We believe that as of March 31, 2021, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.
The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including the roll-out of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.
* Non-GAAP financial data:
The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.
The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.
In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.
These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data:
(US Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year ended
2021
2020
2020
GAAP gross profit
$
281.3
$
289.4
$
1,165.1
Adjustments:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
4.9
6.0
22.7
Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs
—
—
56.0
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
3.4
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
286.2
$
295.4
$
1,247.2
Percent of revenues
25.6
%
27.6
%
26.7
%
GAAP operating income
$
83.8
$
80.4
$
325.7
Adjustments:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
9.1
10.0
39.4
Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs
—
—
56.6
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
3.4
Capital gain
—
—
(35.0)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
92.9
$
90.4
$
390.1
Percent of revenues
8.3
%
8.4
%
8.4
%
GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
$
72.5
$
63.6
$
237.7
Adjustments:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
9.1
10.0
39.4
Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs
—
—
56.6
Capital gain
—
—
(35.0)
Impairment of investments and long-lived assets
—
—
7.9
Revaluation of investment measured under fair value method
—
(3.2)
(20.8)
Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses
(4.2)
2.9
33.4
Tax effect and other tax items, net
(1.2)
(1.3)
(0.7)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
$
76.2
$
72.0
$
318.5
Percent of revenues
6.8
%
6.7
%
6.8
%
GAAP diluted net EPS
$
1.64
$
1.44
$
5.38
Adjustments, net
0.08
0.19
1.82
Non-GAAP diluted net EPS
$
1.72
$
1.63
$
7.20
Recent Events:
On April 1, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of BAE Systems Rokar International Ltd. ("Rokar") from BAE Systems, Inc., the U.S. headquartered subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, for approximately $31 million net of any cash in Rokar. Located in Jerusalem, Israel, Rokar specializes in the development, manufacture, integration and support of high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defense applications.
On April 6, 2021, the Company announced, further to the Company's announcement of December 23, 2020, that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC ("Elbit Systems of America"), completed the acquisition of Sparton Corporation from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for a purchase price of $380 million. The closing followed receipt of all the required approvals, including receipt of U.S. Government and regulatory approvals.
On April 8, 2021, the Company announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 7, 2021 at the Company's offices in Haifa, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated March 3, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement") and detailed hereunder were approved by the respective required majority:
1. to approve the amended compensation policy of the Company, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit A to the Proxy Statement;
2. to approve the amended employment agreement of the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bezhalel Machlis;
3. to approve the provision of exemption letters, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Proxy Statement (the "Exemption Letters"), to Mr. Bezhalel Machlis, Mr. Michael Federmann and Mr. David Federmann; and
4. to approve the provision of Exemption Letters to the Company's current and future directors who are not direct or indirect controlling shareholders of the Company or relatives thereof.
On April 18, 2021, the Company announced, further to the Company's announcement of January 5, 2021, that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.65 billion (approximately €1.375 billion) for the establishment and operation of the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force, as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense. The contract will be performed over a period of approximately 20 years and will include price indexation.
On April 20, 2021, the Company announced that Elbit Systems of America was awarded a delivery order valued at approximately $41 million for the supply of night vision systems and various spare components to the U.S. Marine Corps. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied through March 2022.
Dividend:
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend's record date is June 7, 2021. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israeli tax laws), on June 21, 2021, net of taxes, at the rate of 20%.
Conference Call:
The Company will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, the Company's management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.
To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.
For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.
Attachments:
Consolidated balance sheets
Consolidated statements of income
Consolidated statements of cash flow
Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions
(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollar)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
206,959
$
278,794
Short-term bank deposits
1,491
1,524
Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net
2,475,337
2,519,562
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
174,086
156,330
Inventories, net
1,436,333
1,316,688
Total current assets
4,294,206
4,272,898
Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies
184,436
184,338
Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets
317,468
312,097
Long-term bank deposits and other receivables
63,077
69,269
Deferred income taxes, net
120,122
118,513
Severance pay fund
283,150
293,716
968,253
977,933
Operating lease right of use assets
418,950
423,088
Property, plant and equipment, net
785,722
786,972
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,566,582
1,597,006
Total assets
$
8,033,713
$
8,057,897
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term bank credit and loans
$
367,893
$
312,993
Current maturities of long-term loans
17,827
17,972
Operating lease liability
64,813
65,520
Trade payables
927,429
1,007,237
Other payables and accrued expenses
1,134,522
1,218,273
Contract liabilities (customer advances)
1,094,879
1,000,159
3,607,363
3,622,154
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
400,361
408,820
Employee benefit liabilities
889,697
914,364
Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net
130,635
132,442
Contract liabilities (customer advances)
150,969
169,073
Operating lease liability
380,373
397,936
Other long-term liabilities
178,579
181,741
2,130,614
2,204,376
Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity
2,282,666
2,218,154
Non-controlling interests
13,070
13,213
Total equity
2,295,736
2,231,367
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,033,713
$
8,057,897
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended
2021
2020
2020
Unaudited
Audited
Revenues
$
1,118,279
$
1,071,223
$
4,662,572
Cost of revenues
836,939
781,846
3,497,465
Gross profit
281,340
289,377
1,165,107
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
84,258
80,436
359,745
Marketing and selling, net
51,484
70,544
290,703
General and administrative, net
61,759
57,995
223,935
Other operating income, net
—
—
(34,963)
Total operating expenses
197,501
208,975
839,420
Operating income
83,839
80,402
325,687
Financial expenses, net
(222)
(12,520)
(71,270)
Other income (expense), net
(3,246)
1,230
7,408
Income before income taxes
80,371
69,112
261,825
Taxes on income
(10,802)
(8,713)
(36,443)
69,569
60,399
225,382
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships
3,028
3,146
12,604
Net income
$
72,597
$
63,545
$
237,986
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(67)
19
(328)
Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders
$
72,530
$
63,564
$
237,658
Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders:
Basic net earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.44
$
5.38
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.44
$
5.38
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:
Basic earnings per share (in thousands)
44,200
44,198
44,198
Diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
44,247
44,204
44,215
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands of US dollars)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended
2021
2020
2020
Unaudited
Audited
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
72,597
$
63,545
$
237,986
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
34,581
35,400
144,420
Write-off impairment
—
—
7,932
Stock-based compensation
1,021
1,021
4,086
Amortization of Series A Notes discount (premium) and related issuance costs, net
—
(23)
(46)
Deferred income taxes and reserve, net
1,460
1,289
(5,345)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(9)
(240)
(34,926)
Loss (gain) on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method
370
(2,759)
(23,572)
Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend
545
(2,200)
(7,853)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses
86,098
(29,869)
(508,057)
Increase in inventories, net
(119,645)
(77,655)
(69,762)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses
(156,370)
(68,059)
143,847
Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net
(10,350)
(20,049)
31,394
Increase in contract liabilities (customer advances)
76,616
89,712
358,730
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(13,086)
(9,887)
278,834
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets
(32,804)
(32,317)
(132,210)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
(60,560)
—
218
Investments in affiliated companies and other companies
(370)
(471)
(8,212)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
34
1,330
71,933
Proceeds from sale of investment
—
—
44,200
Investment in long-term deposits, net
98
(160)
221
Investment in short-term deposits, net
39
1,059
983
Net cash used in investing activities
(93,563)
(30,559)
(22,867)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of shares
1
—
—
Repayment of long-term loans
(640)
(105,625)
(370,367)
Proceeds from long-term loans
—
—
201,551
Repayment of Series A Notes
—
—
(55,532)
Dividends paid
(19,447)
(19,946)
(78,194)
Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net
54,900
629,302
104,309
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
34,814
503,731
(198,233)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(71,835)
463,285
57,734
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
278,794
221,060
221,060
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$
206,959
$
684,345
$
278,794
* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships
$
3,573
$
946
$
9,151
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES
Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
$ millions
%
$ millions
%
$ millions
%
Airborne systems
$
411.2
36.8
$
387.6
36.2
$
1,650.4
35.4
Land systems
300.1
26.8
298.2
27.8
1,258.9
27.0
C4ISR systems
260.0
23.2
240.9
22.5
1,145.7
24.6
Electro-optic systems
97.2
8.7
119.4
11.2
475.9
10.2
Other (mainly non-defense
49.8
4.5
25.1
2.3
131.7
2.8
Total
$
1,118.3
100.0
$
1,071.2
100.0
$
4,662.6
100.0
Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
$ millions
%
$ millions
%
$ millions
%
Israel
$
284.0
25.4
$
246.0
23.0
$
1,106.4
23.7
North America
349.9
31.3
366.8
34.2
1,500.6
32.2
Europe
185.5
16.6
184.8
17.3
819.0
17.6
Asia-Pacific
229.5
20.5
210.0
19.6
961.8
20.6
Latin America
35.3
3.2
32.6
3.0
140.1
3.0
Other countries
34.1
3.0
31.0
2.9
134.7
2.9
Total
$
1,118.3
100.0
$
1,071.2
100.0
$
4,662.6
100.0
