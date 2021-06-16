MINNETONKA, Minn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eldermark, the longest serving clinical and operational software solution provider for the senior care industry, today announced healthcare software executive Jaime Ojeda as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.
In this role, Ojeda will have responsibility for the strategic direction of the company, which has led the EHR evolution in the senior housing and assisted living markets. He will direct Eldermark's ongoing investments in product innovation and world-class service and support.
With a proven ability to grow healthcare businesses, Ojeda brings to Eldermark a results-focused, data-driven approach to complement the company's strategic goals and vision for the future. During his career, Ojeda has managed SaaS businesses in more than 35 countries and completed dozens of successful acquisitions and partner alliances to accelerate growth.
"The Eldermark brand has a stellar reputation for integrity, expertise and innovation, and still commands so much opportunity to grow and to serve in the senior care industry," said Ojeda. Ojeda is replacing Craig Patnode who leaves Eldermark to focus on his other businesses. "I'm thankful for Craig's vision and tenacity in building an industry-leading business and look forward to starting this new chapter for Eldermark – there's no better team in the market to help today's providers create maximum value and optimal resident outcomes."
Ojeda has held senior leadership roles across an array of companies, ranging from midsize to Fortune 100. Most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer of SaaS analytics company LUMEDX Corporation, he drove record sales, recurring revenue growth, and strong profitability. Before stints with Point of Care Decision Support, Precision BI, and Patient Care Technology Systems, Ojeda began his career at 3M Company, where he was responsible for business development, operations, M&A, and product management.
"A client's access to their data will be a continuing focus for Eldermark as we evolve our solutions to meet the demand for actionable insights to drive business decisions and improve the resident experience," said Ojeda.
About Eldermark
For nearly three decades, Eldermark has led the senior living market with the premier Electronic Health Record (EHR) and healthcare technology solution, expanding to become the definitive all-in-one, integrated platform for managing the full business operations of senior housing and assisted living communities. The platform empowers the entire team, from sales to clinical to business operations, behind the scenes. As a market leader serving over 2,500 communities in the U.S., Eldermark is dedicated to innovating its platform to meet the ever-changing needs of assisted living communities. To learn more, visit http://www.Eldermark.com.
Media Contact
Nick Gustafson, Eldermark, +1 651-238-1716, ngustafson@eldermark.com
SOURCE Eldermark