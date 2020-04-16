AARHUS, Denmark, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEARNINGFORCE, provider of the LMS365 learning platform for Microsoft Office 365, today announced the appointment of Christopher Rousset as Regional Director, Americas. In this role, Christopher is responsible for all of the company's commercial operations in North and Latin America. Additionally, Christopher is responsible for ELEARNINGFORCE's Global Alliances and Partner Program.
With his educational and professional background, Christopher has acquired a wide range of expertise, enabling him to successfully lead and grow ELEARNINGFORCE's North and Latin American operations:
- Prior to joining ELEARNINGFORCE, Christopher worked for Immersion Technology Services (ITS), EFI's main and most successful partner in North America, as director of the LMS365 practice. In this capacity, he led and managed the LMS365 sales team, client enablement team and North American support team.
- Christopher brings close to 20 years of professional experience in various domains, including information systems management, document management and automation, customer relationship management, project management and technical service and support management.
- During his career, he's been responsible for the management, implementation, integration and migration of a wide range of learning, collaboration and productivity technologies such as SharePoint, Exchange, LMS365 on-premises and Microsoft Office products.
Christopher Rousset, Regional Director, Americas for ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "It is a privilege to be joining the ELEARNINGFORCE leadership team at this time of growth. Having worked as a partner for ELEARNINGFORCE since 2011, I am looking forward to using the knowledge I've gained over this period to maximize LMS365's growth potential in some of the most exciting and dynamic markets. Key to this growth is further developing our partner network in order to extend our reach across the Americas Region."
Lars Vestergaard, CEO of ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "We are uniquely positioned to transform the way organizations deliver training and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. As we expand our presence in the Americas, we need someone with the experience and expertise to read the market, understand customers' and partners' needs, and form strategic alliances. Christopher is that person, and we look forward to working together to bring integrated learning and collaboration to organizations throughout the Americas."
About ELEARNINGFORCE:
ELEARNINGFORCE International has 700+ enterprise and public customers for its flagship offering LMS365 with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: https://www.elearningforce.com/
