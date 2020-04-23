NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the April 22nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), the following individuals were elected:
Hon. Angela M. Mazzarelli was elected Chair of the Practising Law Institute Board, and Mei Lin Kwan-Gett was elected Vice Chair of the Board.
The following Trustees were elected for three-year terms: Ellen M. Cosgrove, Yale Law School; Mei Lin Kwan-Gett, Citigroup; Carmen C. Lawrence, King & Spalding LLP; Hon. Angela M. Mazzarelli, Supreme Court Appellate Division; Tiffany Moller, Pallas Global Group, LLC; Tammy Roy, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP; Gregory C. Swinehart, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP.
The following PLI staff members were elected: Anita C. Shapiro, President; Alan G. Cohen, Chief Business Officer; Frank DeVivo, Treasurer; Craig A. Miller, Senior Vice President; Kara L. O'Brien, Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; David M. Smith, Vice President; Joan Sternberg, Senior Vice President; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.
About Practising Law Institute (PLI)
Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.