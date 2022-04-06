City Electric Supply (CES) aims to innovate by hiring the first-ever global chief marketing officer role to help propel the company's growth.
DALLAS, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-ten electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) recently hired its first Global Chief Marketing Officer for the company, Mehdi Tabrizi. CES is preparing to expand its footprint around the world and continue to go above and beyond for customers everywhere.
"We're thrilled to have Mehdi on board and to leverage his knowledge and experience to implement a global strategic marketing vision for CES in North America and our UK business, City Electrical Factors," said CES President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie. "As the Global Chief Marketing Officer, he'll help grow our global brand and build upon our successes."
"It's about uniting to create more meaningful experiences and innovative services, and therefore better value for our customers," said CES Global Chief Marketing Officer Mehdi Tabrizi. "It's also about further strengthening our strong customer relationships by engaging with them on their terms."
In 2021, CES continued to expand its branch network and now employs more than 3,600 people across the U.S., and more than 7,000 worldwide. The company wants to support that growth globally and continue to make an impact on the electrical industry.
By evolving creative strategies and finding the most effective way to reach our audience, Mehdi and his role will help CES expand authentically and effectively.
"Mehdi will ensure that we have a strong global, unified strategic direction and omni-channel plan that will boost brand awareness, grow our market share, foster ongoing customer loyalty, and deliver a consistent consumer experience across our stores and platforms," said Hartland-Mackie.
"I have always had a passion for innovation and creativity," said Mehdi. "I spent over a decade at one of the most renowned innovation and design agencies because I wanted to help organizations build their brands by creating better products and services and improving their customer experience."
With ambitions to unite missions and strategies across the globe, Mehdi will be partnering with the marketing departments across our electrical businesses in North America and Europe.
"We want to continue to better understand the unique needs and evolving wants of all of our customers and translate them to new value-creating service offerings and more engaging, holistic experiences," said Mehdi.
What attracted Mehdi to CES were the values of the family organization.
"I joined CES because of the organization's entrepreneurial culture, customer service DNA, and for its family visionary leadership. However, what was even more important for me was the strong family values of the organization, as they highly aligned with my own personal values," said Mehdi. "Being part of an organization that genuinely, and passionately, cares for its people, customers and community is very unique and truly a blessing."
Mehdi has over 20 years of experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing. He has led marketing functions for global corporations, and is well versed in everything from brand strategy, consumer experience, digital experience, product marketing, and emerging technologies.
"We have to continue to create meaningful experiences for our customers. We are living in a time of meaning, authenticity, and relevancy," said Mehdi. "Meaning is truly understanding your audience's means and desires. Authenticity is being true to who you are- your purpose, promise, and values. And because of these things, you must always stay relevant to the time."
Born in Iran, Mehdi moved to the United States at an early age and relocated to Australia in his teens. Through these experiences growing up and becoming immersed in various cultures, Mehdi has come to appreciate people's needs from a wider perspective.
With CES' foundation of customer-centric service and continued success in the electrical industry, Mehdi is optimistic about what lies ahead.
"It is incredible that CES has had 70-years of continued business success, and yet we still have so much more potential and opportunity ahead of us. That is very exciting," said Mehdi.
About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.
CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs.
###
Media Contact:
Emily Davis
Public Relations Specialist
City Electric Supply
Emily.Davis@cityelectricsupply.com
Media Contact
Emily Davis, City Electric Supply, 214-462-7052, Emily.Davis@cityelectricsupply.com
Janan Buisier, City Electric Supply, 214-462-7052, Janan.Buisier@cityelectricsupply.com
SOURCE City Electric Supply