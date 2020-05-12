NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleusis, a clinical-stage life sciences company established to develop the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, today announced that the Company has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), a leading New York City-based integrated communications firm, to create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to help to communicate its work and mission broadly to the public and investment community.
With more than 50 years of experience helping to build and differentiate brands, KCSA specializes in public relations, investor relations and social media. The agency works with public and private companies of all sizes and all stages of their corporate life cycles. KCSA will work with Eleusis' management team to develop a communications program that highlights the Company's core areas of development. This includes the transformation of psychedelics into anti-inflammatory medicines and the buildout of a care delivery platform that will enable broad access to safe, effective and cost-efficient psychoactive drug therapies.
"Eleusis has the unprecedented opportunity to address a broad spectrum of urgent, unmet needs through unlocking both the anti-inflammatory potential of psychedelics and their safe-use within psychiatry," said Shlomi Raz, CEO and Chairman, Eleusis. "Implementing a strategic communications program will not only bring more attention to the vast clinical opportunity implicit in the transformation of psychedelics into medicines, but will also highlight the significant safety issues that must be addressed before these emerging therapeutics are made available to patients."
"Rooted in basic science and hard data, Eleusis is poised to realize the full therapeutic potential of psychedelics in a way that has never been done before," added Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA, who leads the communications team and provides strategic counsel on shareholder communications and broader communication issues. "We look forward to leveraging our deep media and investor relationships to tell the Eleusis story and highlight the Company's highly promising pipeline of cutting-edge therapies."
About Eleusis Ltd.
Eleusis is a privately held clinical-stage life sciences company established to unlock the transformative potential of psychoactive drugs through the mitigation and management of psychoactivity. The Company is developing an innovative platform of drug discovery and care delivery solutions to enable the transformation of groundbreaking university research into urgently needed therapeutic alternatives across a broad spectrum of inflammatory disease and mental health needs.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.