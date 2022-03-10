MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group, presented on marketing, publicity and technology integrations at the Natural Disasters Expo in Miami. Other speakers included Robert McSwain, aerospace engineer at NASA; Christopher Landsea, Ph.D., branch chief at the National Hurricane Center; Ken Graham, director at the National Hurricane Center; Antwane Johnson, director of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at FEMA; William P. Mahoney III, director of research at the National Center for Atmospheric Research; Robert Molleda, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service. Held for the first time, the event took place on Feb. 7-8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The conference included 300 vendors, along with seminars and live demos for participants to learn the latest in cutting-edge technology and emerging global trends.
"Marketing is an ever-changing landscape and technology is moving at warp speed, along with our weather patterns. In this industry, it's especially important for businesses to evolve and adopt new technologies to consistently and efficiently provide their valuable services. I'm passionate about educating others on staying ahead of the curve in marketing and communication integrations," says Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group.
With over 20 years of experience and a background in corporate, nonprofit, military, and government sectors, Delmedico has presented at numerous conferences and panels throughout the nation. Delmedico's presentation, "Marketing, Publicity & Technology Integration & Strategies", featured tips and trends in marketing and automation tools to ramp up communications, branding, and outreach to target markets throughout the globe.
Elev8 core competencies include business strategy, marketing partner services, publicity, media relations, web design, digital marketing, social media, content marketing, email marketing, automation and technology integrations. With over 20 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, government entities, and nonprofits throughout the nation create and execute stellar Marketing & Publicity campaigns.
Delmedico is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council, an invite-only organization that includes a vetted global network of business trailblazers, disruptors, and game-changers. She is a founding member of the YEC Founder Society. Entrepreneur Magazine hails "YEC Consists of Some of the Most Well-Respected Minds in Entrepreneurship." Angela has been published in numerous media outlets including Forbes, Tech.co, Medium, Huff Post, All Business, Recruiter, and Business Collective on trends in marketing, publicity, branding, leadership, business strategy, and entrepreneurship. Angela is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from the University of Minnesota.
Other speakers included experts from industry-leading organizations and departments throughout the nation. The presenters shared developing trends in the industry, including the potential impact of future natural disasters, emergency response management, and business recovery post-disaster.
About Elev8 Consulting Group
Elev8 Consulting Group specializes in marketing, publicity, branding and business strategy development. With over 20 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, non-profits and government entities launch and implement strategic, engaging campaigns and maximize on ROI. Elev8 Consulting Group is dedicated to building brands from concept to company, every step along the way. CEO and founder Angela Delmedico is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council and has been published in numerous media outlets including Forbes, Medium, Tech.co, The Huffington Post, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective. Elev8 Consulting Group is a detail-oriented, max performance driven, veteran-owned business. Learn more at http://www.elev8cg.com or call 386.24.ELEV8.
About Natural Disasters Expo
The Natural Disasters Expo brings thousands of disaster specialists, government service providers, weather experts, insurers, and disaster relief efforts from across the globe all under one roof. The event includes the Storm Expo, Flood Expo, Heat & Flood Expo, and the Earthquake Expo. Learn more at https://www.naturaldisastersshow.com/.
Media Inquiries:
Alexis Bott
Elev8 Consulting Group
Ph: 386-243-5388
Media Contact
Angela Delmedico, Elev8 Consulting Group, +1 (386) 243-5388, info@elev8cg.com
SOURCE Elev8 Consulting Group