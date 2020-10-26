Elevation Oncology Announces the Presentation of Preclinical Data on the Specific Inhibition of HER3 with Seribantumab to Block NRG1 Fusion Signaling

- Inhibition of HER3 by seribantumab reduces tumor volume by 50-100% in preclinical in vivo models containing an NRG1 fusion - - Presentation of the data at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics -