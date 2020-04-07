INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and to support the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders, and other meeting participants, the Board of Directors of Eli Lilly and Company will hold the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT in a virtual meeting format only.
The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by shareholders on the day of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020 using the 16-digit control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice. The company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded opportunities to participate in the meeting, including voting and asking questions using online tools. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the company's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020 and available on the "SEC Filings" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/financial-information/sec-filings.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, Lilly shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date designated by the Board for the meeting, or hold a legal proxy for another shareholder. Shareholders can vote their shares prior to the meeting until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 3, 2020 at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone.
The company intends to return to in-person annual shareholder meetings after the COVID-19 outbreak is resolved.
Refer to:
Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)
Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)