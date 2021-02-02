FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) today announced that Ellen Latham and Duncan Wardle are upcoming keynote speakers at NAILBA 39: Engage. Both will present on February 10, 2021, branded as Life Insurance & Insurance Innovation Day. The conference is entirely virtual and is comprised of both live and OnDemand content available from November 2020 through February 2021.
Latham is founder and partner of OrangeTheory Fitness, the renowned total-body group workout that combines science, coaching, and technology to guarantee maximum results. Prior to founding OrangeTheory, she served as a TV fitness expert, authored fitness columns for The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel, and earned the title of Business Woman of the Year in South Florida.
Wardle spent 25 years with Disney, most recently as Head of Innovation and Creativity, and has helped Pixar, Lucas Films, Marvel and Disney Parks create incredible new products and services. Sponsored by Formstack, he will share his groundbreaking innovation toolkit with conference attendees, designed to take the theory out of innovation and put it into practice in any environment.
"We are excited about our continued involvement with NAILBA and hearing Duncan Wardle's insights on building a culture of innovation," said Kathryn Loheide, SVP of Marketing at Formstack. "Innovation is certainly something we're passionate about at Formstack, as we help agencies automate the management of proposals, policies, and claims so they can be more efficient and better meet customer needs."
The remaining NAILBA 39: Engage schedule is as follows:
- February 10, 2021: Life Insurance & Insurance Innovation
- February 24, 2021: Insurance Innovation 2.0 & Life Settlements
Learn more about NAILBA 39: Engage and register for free at https://nailba.memberclicks.net/nailba-39-engage.
##
About NAILBA
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) is the premiere insurance industry organization promoting financial security and consumer choice through the use of independent brokerage distribution. NAILBA serves as the national association of life, health and annuity insurance distributors. For more information visit http://www.nailba.org.
Media Contact
Jordan Foster, NAILBA, 571.232.2142, marketing@nailba.org
SOURCE National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA)