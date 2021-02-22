NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the leading community for professional women, announces the speakers for the second year of its global campaign, Raise Her Voice: Untold Stories of Women in the Workplace, in honor of International Women's Day and National Women's History Month. Raise Her Voice aims to amplify the lived experiences and stories of women in the workplace. By tapping into the power of community and storytelling, the speakers for the campaign were chosen through a public voting process and will be highlighted at 10 virtual Raise Her Voice events hosted and led by local Ellevate community leaders, throughout the month of March.
After announcing the campaign, Ellevate Network received over 300 nominations from women across the globe. With over 6,000 votes cast, some of the selected Raise Her Voice storytellers include Adriana Dawson, Community Engagement Director at Verizon; Ara Tucker, SVP, Head of Talent and Culture at Audible; Ana Cespedes, Chief Operating Officer at International AIDS Vaccine Initiative; Jennifer Lee, Founder and CEO of United We Mask, and many more. The events will be hosted throughout March and the storytellers who will take the stage are as follows:
March 11th 2021 6:00 PM EST
Adriana Dawson, Ara Tucker, Kristy Wallace, and Jessie Fream
International Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Dubai, London, and Toronto
March 21st 2021 7:00 PM GMT +04
Ana Cespedes, Belen Ruiz-Beato, Bobbi Trehan-Young, Romana Azaz, and Seanna Thomas
Midwest Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Chicago, Detroit, Madison, and Twin Cities
March 4th 2021 6:00 PM CST
Elise Elam, Jenn Bonine, Maria Zepeda, Michele Weldon, Saya Hillman, and Vonetta Wade
Northeast Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Boston, Central New Jersey, and Long Island
March 24th 2021 6:00 PM EST
Deirdre Dixon, Jennifer Lee, Lisa-Kay Davis, Mary Beth Simon, Susan Mazonson, and Toni Moore
Northwest Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle
March 9th 2021 5:00 PM PST
Cindy Gross, Fawn Sanchez, Lindsay Johnson, Rasheda Hatchett, Sarah Duenwald, Traca Savadogo
Philadelphia March 3rd 2021 5:30 PM EST
Emily DeStefano, Jen Croneberger, Jennifer Lynn Robinson, Joyel Crawford, and Nicole Tranchitella
Southeast Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Ellevate Nashville and Charleston
March 18th 2021 6:30 PM EST
Daneen West, Nikesha Tilton, Tajala Battle Lockhart, Taneshia Kerr, Yasheka Foster
Southwest Event, hosted by local Ellevate Leaders from Ellevate Austin, Boulder, Denver, and Houston
Date TBD
Karen Edwards, Mona Andrews, Precious J. Stroud, Sarabeth Berk, Sheina Farooqui
Announcements regarding the dates of Pittsburgh and Phoenix locations, in addition to any updates regarding our featured speakers, will be available online through the Ellevate Network website.
Kristy Wallace, Ellevate Network CEO, shares that "Data can help inform decisions but real stories change hearts and minds. To truly transform the culture of business, we must understand the lived experiences of those who work alongside of us every day. As a community committed to diversity and to lifting each other up, Ellevate created Raise Her Voice as a means to amplify the stories of others, to create space for shared reflection, and to spur action towards a world with equal access to opportunity. We hope that this global movement encourages more people to share their voice — we are listening."
Raise Her Voice events will be online and open to the press and general attendance. Tickets for the events can be acquired on the respective event listings found on https://www.ellevatenetwork.com/events.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
