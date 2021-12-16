NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the largest community of women+ at work, will be hosting Mobilize Women on June 8, 2022.
At Mobilize Women, 30+ thought-leaders and experts will address solutions to key barriers present in today's world: social justice, the role of companies in employee mental health, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on gender equity, and power dynamics that shape our society.
Mobilize Women will include ample opportunity for women+ and allies from all industries to come together, listen with intent, contribute their voice, and map out a plan for a more equitable world.
Mobilize Women 2022 will be free of charge and open to the public thanks to presenting sponsors Verizon and RBC Wealth Management - US, plus additional sponsors Mutual of Omaha, NFP, and (en)Courage Coaching. Those interested in learning more about sponsoring Ellevate's Mobilize Women can contact Madeline Kelley at madeline@ellevatenetwork.com.
"As our world continues to grapple with constant changes to the state of work, we need to keep challenging each other to think bigger and make daily strides toward equity. That, at its core, is what makes Mobilize Women a landmark experience and we could not do it without the companies supporting this event," said Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network. "Throughout Mobilize Women, we'll be pushing against the status quo and toward change. Our attendees will hear tough, real conversations that will help them grow, thrive, expand their minds, and feel supported in their efforts. We can only create a better future by standing together — and would encourage companies to join us in our mission to change the culture of business."
In 2021, Mobilize Women brought together over 3,000 professionals, featured 40 speakers, and covered topics ranging from Dismantling Social Constructs to Power Dynamics and Equity to Creating a Racially Reconciled Future.
Past speakers at Mobilize Women include:
- Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, Warby Parker
- Rumman Chowdhury, Global Lead for Responsible AI, Accenture Applied Intelligence
- Ria Tabacco Mar, Director, ACLU Women's Rights Project
- Roni Frank, Co-Founder, and Head of Clinical Services, Talkspace
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator (D-NY)
- Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer at Microsoft
- Karen Hao, Senior AI Reporter, MIT Technology Review
- Janaye Ingram, Director of 21st Century Communities Initiatives, Airbnb
- Gitanjali Rao, America's Top Young Scientist, Author, and "TIME Kid of the Year"
- Valerie Jarrett, Senior Advisor, Obama Foundation and Attn:
- Elizabeth Nieto, Global Head of Equity and Impact at Spotify
- Sandra Phillips Rogers, Group Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Chief Diversity Officer; Toyota Motor North America Inc.
- Megan Smith, CEO shift7, Former U.S. Chief Technology Officer (2014-17)
- Ara Tucker, SVP, Head of Talent and Culture, Audible Inc.
- Kelly Mahon Tullier, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Visa Inc.
For media partnerships and promotion opportunities, please contact raquel@ellevatenetwork.com. Applications to speak at any Mobilize Women 2022 events can be submitted through this form.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
