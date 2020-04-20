PLEASANTON, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced that for every registered attendee of Ellie Mae's Virtual Experience 2020 the company will make a charitable donation of $10, up to $50,000, to GetUsPPE.org, an organization funding personal protective equipment (PPE) purchase, managing coordination and pickup and facilitating the infrastructure to ensure that first responders and caregivers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic get the PPE that they need.
"We want to use our fantastic virtual conference as an opportunity to give back," said Jonas Moe, SVP of Marketing for Ellie Mae. "As we have watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold, it has touched and changed all of us. Whether we are acclimating to working from home, pulling double duty helping our kids with their schoolwork or learning to use technology to stay connected during this time of social distancing, we're all experiencing a new normal. But for the people on the front lines – the doctors, nurses, researchers, firefighters, police officers and so many other critical caregivers – this is our chance to say thank you."
Virtual Experience 2020 is a free virtual conference that is now live with content available through May 31, 2020. The online portal is available to mortgage industry professionals through a simple registration process. Participants can view video keynotes, breakout session webinars, content downloads, product announcements and more, all from one location and completely on demand. New content will be added throughout the month and participants can chat with experts, engage with the connected community and sign up for demos.
"To date we have over 4,000 registered for our Virtual Experience 2020 event," Moe continued. "Ellie Mae is thrilled to make this donation to GetUsPPE.org on behalf of our attendees and to see it go to providing the PPE necessary for all first responders."
Register for Virtual Experience by visiting https://experience.elliemae.com
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.
