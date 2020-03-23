PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the Virtual Experience 2020, arriving on April 20, 2020 and available through May 31, 2020.
The online portal will be available to mortgage industry professionals through a simple registration process that will open in the coming weeks. Interested participants can view video keynotes, breakout session webinars, content downloads, product announcements and more, all from one location and completely on demand.
"While we are disappointed to not be able to see our lenders, partners and industry friends in San Diego, we understand how important it is to share our technology updates, training, best practices and roadmap with the broader ecosystem," said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. "Through our Virtual Experience 2020, the industry will have access to our keynotes, breakout sessions, announcements, content downloads and more. We'll also be offering discussion boards and office hours to enable lenders and partners to interact with one another and Ellie Mae subject matter experts as needed."
Breakout sessions include:
Consumer
Lending
Compliance
Industry
Partner
Developer
Supercharge Your Consumer Engagement with Consumer Connect
How to Drive Mobile Origination and Loan Officer Engagement
What's the Real Deal with eClosing?
How to Optimize Service Ordering in Loan Officer Connect and Consumer Connect
Leveraging Predictive Analytics to Drive Business Decisions
How to Supercharge Document Ordering in Encompass
URLA Readiness: GSE Industry Overview and Ellie Mae
Readiness
Complying with State Privacy and Data Security Laws
Preparing for the LIBOR Transition to SOFR
Preparing for Market Fluctuations by Leveraging AI
Reimagining the Mortgage Workflow
How to Improve ROI Through System to System Delivery
Next Level: Ellie Mae Business Best Practices
Personalizing the Loan Officer Experience for Unmatched Efficiency and Effectiveness
Building for the Future: The Next Generation of API's
API Best Practices
"We look forward to resuming our in-person Experience event in 2021 but given the current environment we wanted to quickly pivot to deliver value for our customers, prospective customers and partners," said Jonas Moe, SVP, Marketing, Ellie Mae. "With so much great innovation, Virtual Experience 2020 provides us with a launching point to provide Ellie Mae updates, offer partners the opportunity to showcase their solutions, and connect virtually to ensure our lenders' have the tools to succeed in this very dynamic market."
Virtual Experience 2020 will also include online training opportunities at a lower price than in-person classes and can be taken from anywhere. Click here to check out the training calendar and take advantage of this unique opportunity to connect. With subject matter specialists on critical Encompass skills, navigating the new URLA and more. Visit: https://www.elliemae.com/education/education-calendar
Registration for Virtual Experience will open soon. To receive updates, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/keep-me-informed
