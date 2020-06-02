PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today that Linh Lam, senior vice president and chief information officer for Ellie Mae, has been selected as one of the housing industry's Rising Stars by HousingWire Magazine. Lam and other accomplished industry leaders named to the list were profiled in the June 2020 issue of the publication.
Now in its seventh year, HousingWire's Rising Stars program recognizes young mortgage and housing professionals under the age of 40, who have become leaders in their respective fields. The 2020 Rising Stars come from all areas of the housing industry, including residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate, as well as those in advocacy positions, including nonprofits and government agencies.
Lam was recognized for her leadership and strategic thinking, and for her ability to deliver value through technology and process changes. Since taking on the role of chief information officer last October, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that Ellie Mae's back-end systems and stored data are structured properly to support current and potential future investments in AI solutions. In addition, Lam is a strong advocate for diversity within the organization. She spearheaded the company's effort to revise its job description language in order to encourage more applications from diverse candidates and is an active mentor to her team, teaching them to feel confident sharing their unique perspectives and helping the women she works with balance their responsibilities at work and at home.
"Linh's leadership and vision have been vital assets to Ellie Mae," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. "COVID-19 has forced us to pivot workflows and has increased demand for digital technology, and with Linh's technological oversight we have been able to develop new solutions for our clients to help them keep pace with our changing world."
For more information on the HousingWire Rising Stars Program, see the June 2020 issue of HousingWire or visit: www.housingwire.com
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is by far the nation's most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.
Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.
© 2020 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, Capsilon®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.