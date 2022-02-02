KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elliott Michael Smith, The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center, CEO & Founder, has been accepted into Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community for pioneering thinkers and industry leaders.
Elliott was hand-selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in Behavioral Healthcare As a member, Elliott is part of a curated network of thought leaders from a broad range of influential industries and professions who share unique insights and analysis with one another and publish thought-provoking content.
Scott Gerber, founder of Newsweek Expert Forum, says, "We are honored to accept Elliott into the Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Elliott brings important insights about Behavioral Healthcare to this community."
Elliott shares "I'm grateful to have been vetted and accepted into the 2022 Newsweek Expert Forum and am eager to share my expertise on leadership and new developments within the behavioral healthcare sector. By partnering with Newsweek, we look forward to collaborating and sharing unique information with thought leaders and readers."
Newsweek Expert Forum, which launched early in 2021, provides a unique industry-leading peer group to members selected for their accomplished minds and expertise. Members of the Newsweek Expert Forum are top thinkers and professionals in business, culture/arts, health, lifestyle, money, science, sports, technology, and travel.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis, and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics.
About The Ohana
Established in 2020, The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center operates on the mission of helping individuals attain long-term recovery through adventure-filled, trauma-informed, and evidence-based practices. It is the only intensive program and recovery residence for the treatment of substance abuse of its kind on the Island of Hawaii. Information regarding availability can be found by calling The Ohana at (877) 664-2622.
Media Contact
Emily Mendez, The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center, +1 (808) 746-9003, support@theohanahawaii.com
SOURCE The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center