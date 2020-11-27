TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.
On November 25, 2020, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about December 31, 2020. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
- Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 - approximately NIS 697.1 million.
- Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 - approximately NIS 112.7 million.
Dorad's financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company and such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
The Luzon Group's quarterly report updates that Dorad is considering the possibility of constructing another power plant near the existing station, that on July 13, 2020 Dorad submitted to the National Infrastructure Committee ("NIC") plans for public objections and that in August 2020 the NIC approved the transfer of the plans to the District Committee and public comments, subject to certain changes and amendments. As of the date of the report, Dorad has not yet made a final decision as to the construction of the additional power plant, as, among other things, the procedure for the adoption of such decision is currently the subject of legal proceedings among Dorad's shareholders and Dorad, as further detailed in our financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 6-K dated September 24, 2020.
The Luzon Group's quarterly report further discloses that during the first half of 2020, Dorad started examining the possibility of an initial public offering of its shares and that at this stage, the management of Dorad is examining with legal and financial advisors the stages required and the feasibility of the initial public offering. Any further decision or advancement in connection with such offering is subject to, among other things, the approval of Dorad's shareholders and the prevailing market terms and there is no certainty as to whether or when any of these or other conditions will be fulfilled.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season – the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which include the summer months of July and August and the intermediate month June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
- 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively;
- 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.
Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
September 30
September 30
December 31
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
418,733
393,646
266,021
Trade receivables and accrued income
218,858
253,309
292,759
Other receivables
8,448
8,734
22,685
Total current assets
646,039
655,689
581,465
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
446,966
424,078
438,032
Prepaid expenses
35,729
40,116
37,225
Fixed assets
3,557,177
3,721,981
3,698,716
Intangible assets
5,528
2,214
2,247
Right of use assets
60,985
57,224
64,161
Total non-current assets
4,106,385
4,245,613
4,240,381
Total assets
4,752,424
4,901,302
4,821,846
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
272,762
267,032
231,380
Current maturities of lease liabilities
3,039
4,546
4,551
Trade payables
262,785
268,305
288,127
Other payables
25,297
15,846
10,509
Financial derivatives
515
2,339
-
Total current liabilities
564,398
558,068
534,567
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,669,511
2,911,651
2,803,975
Long-term lease liabilities
55,929
52,385
54,052
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,058
35,950
36,102
Deferred tax liabilities
202,706
159,165
170,676
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,978,364
3,159,311
3,064,965
Equity
Share capital
11
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
3,748
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
563,704
537,965
576,356
Total equity
1,209,662
1,183,923
1,222,314
Total liabilities and equity
4,752,424
4,901,302
4,821,846
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Income
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
1,884,621
2,069,997
697,061
765,384
2,700,766
Operating costs of the
Power Plant
Energy costs
417,892
564,179
143,458
214,253
708,662
Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services
922,584
896,575
332,330
291,419
1,208,223
Depreciation and
amortization
179,889
161,028
72,833
55,660
214,248
Other operating costs
111,671
119,556
35,729
37,788
151,116
Total operating costs
of Power Plant
1,632,036
1,741,338
584,350
599,120
2,282,249
Profit from operating
the Power Plant
252,585
328,659
112,711
166,264
418,517
General and
administrative expenses
19,011
14,832
5,590
5,105
20,676
Operating profit
233,574
313,827
107,121
161,159
397,841
Financing income
2,479
3,162
635
1,225
4,237
Financing expenses
96,675
157,694
40,294
25,072
192,881
Financing expenses, net
94,196
154,532
39,659
23,847
188,644
Profit before
taxes on income
139,378
159,295
67,462
137,312
209,197
Taxes on income
32,030
36,362
15,497
31,574
47,873
Profit for the period
107,348
122,933
51,965
105,738
161,324
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the nine months
ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2020 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Profit for the period
-
-
-
107,348
107,348
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(120,000)
(120,000)
Balance as at
September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
563,704
1,209,662
For the nine months
ended September 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2019 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
415,032
1,060,990
Profit for the period
-
-
-
122,933
122,933
Balance as at
September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
537,965
1,183,923
For the three months
ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
July 1, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
511,739
1,157,697
Profit for the period
-
-
-
51,965
51,965
Balance as at
September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
563,704
1,209,662
For the three months
ended September 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
July 1, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
432,227
1,078,185
Profit for the period
-
-
-
105,738
105,738
Balance as at
September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
537,965
1,183,923
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the year ended
December 31, 2019 (Audited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2019 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
415,032
1,060,990
Profit for the year
-
-
-
161,324
161,324
Balance as at
December 31, 2019 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Profit for the period
107,348
122,933
51,965
105,738
161,324
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
182,508
185,403
73,127
65,427
239,323
Taxes on income
32,030
36,362
15,497
31,574
47,873
Financing expenses, net
94,196
154,532
39,659
23,847
188,644
308,734
376,297
128,283
120,848
475,840
Change in trade receivables
73,901
44,688
(7,465)
2,894
5,238
Change in other receivables
14,234
39,345
6,576
26,454
25,394
Change in trade payables
(26,120)
(76,871)
26,227
(2,782)
(57,719)
Change in other payables
14,791
9,884
22,629
2,100
4,543
76,806
17,046
47,967
28,666
(22,544)
Net cash flows provided
by operating activities
492,888
516,276
228,215
255,252
614,620
Cash flows used in
investing activities
Proceeds (payment) for settlement of
financial derivatives
(696)
(2,567)
(817)
(1,697)
(4,551)
Insurance proceeds in respect of
damage to fixed asset
-
8,336
-
-
8,336
Investment in long-term
restricted deposit
(6,000)
-
-
-
(14,000)
Investment in fixed assets
(21,853)
(31,789)
(14,135)
(11,133)
(60,476)
Investment in intangible assets
(4,367)
(615)
(2,557)
(596)
(939)
Interest received
2,473
3,140
633
1,222
4,213
Net cash flows used in
investing activities
(30,443)
(23,495)
(16,876)
(12,204)
(67,417)
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(441)
(4,399)
(147)
(154)
(8,513)
Repayment of loans from
related parties
-
(17,704)
-
-
(17,704)
Repayment of loans from banks
(102,653)
(101,430)
-
-
(189,893)
Dividends and exchange rate
paid
(123,739)
-
-
-
-
Interest paid
(86,680)
(92,970)
(151)
(172)
(182,435)
Net cash flows used in
financing activities
(313,513)
(216,503)
(298)
(326)
(398,545)
Net increase in cash
and cash equivalents for
the period
148,932
276,278
211,041
242,722
148,658
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
3,780
148
(170)
28
143
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
266,021
117,220
207,862
150,896
117,220
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
418,733
393,646
418,733
393,646
266,021