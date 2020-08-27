TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.
On August 27, 2020, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about September 24, 2020. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
- Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 - approximately NIS 508.7 million.
- Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the year ended June 30, 2020 - approximately NIS 32.7 million.
Dorad's financial statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in the scope of economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company, however the period March-June is an interim period in which the electricity consumption is not the highest in the year, and accordingly such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which include the intermediate months of April - June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
- 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively;
- 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.
Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
June 30
June 30
December 31
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
207,862
150,896
266,021
Trade receivables and accrued income
211,393
256,203
292,759
Other receivables
15,026
35,188
22,685
Total current assets
434,281
442,287
581,465
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
445,911
426,215
438,032
Prepaid expenses
36,228
40,646
37,225
Fixed assets
3,614,286
3,774,594
3,698,716
Intangible assets
3,427
1,919
2,247
Right of use assets
61,855
57,955
64,161
Total non-current assets
4,161,707
4,301,329
4,240,381
Total assets
4,595,988
4,743,616
4,821,846
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
235,419
218,637
231,380
Current maturities of lease liabilities
3,018
4,575
4,551
Trade payables
236,487
270,191
288,127
Other payables
2,663
13,748
10,509
Financial derivatives
519
845
-
Total current liabilities
478,106
507,996
534,567
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,667,153
2,941,515
2,803,975
Long-term lease liabilities
55,651
52,372
54,052
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,012
35,798
36,102
Deferred tax liabilities
187,209
127,590
170,676
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,960,185
3,157,435
3,064,965
Equity
Share capital
11
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
3,748
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
511,739
432,227
576,356
Total equity
1,157,697
1,078,185
1,222,314
Total liabilities and equity
4,595,988
4,743,616
4,821,846
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Income
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
1,187,560
1,304,613
508,742
591,535
2,700,766
Operating costs of the
Power Plant
Energy costs
274,434
349,926
128,563
190,098
708,662
Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services
590,254
605,156
256,076
262,271
1,208,223
Depreciation and
amortization
107,056
105,368
53,623
56,068
214,248
Other operating costs
75,942
81,768
37,748
40,980
151,116
Total operating costs
of Power Plant
1,047,686
1,142,218
476,010
549,417
2,282,249
Profit from operating
the Power Plant
139,874
162,395
32,732
42,118
418,517
General and
administrative expenses
13,421
9,727
6,937
4,756
20,676
Operating profit
126,453
152,668
25,795
37,362
397,841
Financing income
1,844
1,937
671
906
4,237
Financing expenses
56,381
132,623
40,776
94,483
192,881
Financing expenses, net
54,537
130,686
40,105
93,577
188,644
Profit (loss) before
taxes on income
71,916
21,982
(14,310)
(56,215)
209,197
Tax benefit (taxes on
income)
(16,533)
(4,787)
3,290
13,025
(47,873)
Profit (loss) for the period
55,383
17,195
(11,020)
(43,190)
161,324
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the six months
ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2020 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Profit for the period
-
-
-
55,383
55,383
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(120,000)
(120,000)
Balance as at
June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
511,739
1,157,697
For the six months
ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2019 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
415,032
1,060,990
Profit for the period
-
-
-
17,195
17,195
Balance as at
June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
432,227
1,078,185
For the three months
ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
522,759
1,168,717
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(11,020)
(11,020)
Balance as at
June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
511,739
1,157,697
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
475,417
1,121,375
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(43,190)
(43,190)
Balance as at
June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
432,227
1,078,185
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the year ended
December 31, 2019
Balance as at
January 1, 2019 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
415,032
1,060,990
Profit for the year
-
-
-
161,324
161,324
Balance as at
December 31, 2019
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Profit (loss) for the period
55,383
17,195
(11,020)
(43,190)
161,324
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
109,380
119,976
54,728
62,608
239,323
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
16,533
4,787
(3,290)
(13,025)
47,873
Financing expenses, net
54,537
130,686
40,105
93,577
188,644
180,450
255,449
91,543
143,160
475,840
Change in trade receivables
81,366
41,793
29,170
(13,351)
5,238
Change in other receivables
7,659
12,891
5,084
9,195
25,394
Change in trade payables
(52,346)
(74,090)
(49,396)
(18,236)
(57,719)
Change in other payables
(7,844)
7,782
(7,649)
5,609
4,543
28,835
(11,624)
(22,791)
(16,783)
(22,544)
Net cash flows provided
by operating activities
264,667
261,020
57,732
83,187
614,620
Cash flows used in
investing activities
Proceeds (payment) for settlement of
financial derivatives
121
(870)
(606)
(477)
(4,551)
Insurance proceeds in respect of
damage to fixed asset
-
8,337
-
8,337
8,336
Investment in long-term
restricted deposit
(6,000)
-
(6,000)
-
(14,000)
Investment in fixed assets
(7,717)
(20,656)
(4,558)
(15,712)
(60,476)
Investment in intangible assets
(1,810)
(19)
(1,741)
(19)
(939)
Interest received
1,840
1,918
668
906
4,213
Net cash flows used in
investing activities
(13,565)
(11,290)
(12,237)
(6,965)
(67,417)
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(293)
(4,244)
(146)
(147)
(8,513)
Repayment of loans from
related parties
-
(17,704)
-
(17,704)
(17,704)
Repayment of loans from banks
(102,653)
(101,430)
(102,653)
(101,430)
(189,893)
Dividends and exchange rate
paid (see note 4.d)
(123,739)
-
-
-
-
Interest paid
(86,529)
(92,798)
(86,341)
(92,674)
(182,435)
Net cash flows used in
financing activities
(313,214)
(216,176)
(189,140)
(211,955)
(398,545)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents for
the period
(62,111)
33,554
(143,645)
(135,733)
148,658
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
3,952
122
785
(168)
143
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
266,021
117,220
350,722
286,797
117,220
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
207,862
150,896
207,862
150,896
266,021