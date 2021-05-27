TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On May 26, 2021, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about June 17, 2021.  In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 513.8 million.
  • Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 73 million.

On May 6, 2021, Dorad's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a dividend in the amount of NIS 100 million (approximately €25.2 million) and such dividend was distributed during May 2021. In connection with such dividend distribution, Dori Energy received an amount of approximately NIS 18.8 million (approximately €4.7 million) and repaid an amount of approximately NIS 9 million (approximately €2.3 million) loan to the Company.

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world during 2020 and during and after the first quarter of 2021, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company. Dorad's financial statements further note that as of the date of the financial statements, such reduction has not resulted in a material effect. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which include the winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2021 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub  

CFO  

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111  

Email: HilaI@ellomay.com 

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position









March 31

March 31

December 31





2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)





NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



458,213

350,722

247,079

Trade receivables and accrued income



228,347

240,563

297,719

Other receivables



17,768

20,110

21,401

Financial derivatives



5,773

1,603

-

Total current assets



710,101

612,998

566,199











Non-current assets









Restricted deposit



441,071

443,210

433,265

Prepaid expenses



34,731

36,696

35,230

Fixed assets



3,480,803

3,659,265

3,526,839

Intangible assets



5,512

2,022

5,402

Right of use assets



59,111

62,918

60,113

Total non-current assets



4,021,228

4,204,111

4,060,849











Total assets



4,731,329

4,817,109

4,627,048











Current liabilities









Current maturities of loans from banks



277,399

268,394

242,098

Current maturities of lease liabilities



4,532

3,005

4,535

Trade payables



317,037

283,617

309,380

Other payables



15,223

10,313

3,808

Financial derivatives



-

-

2,993

Total current liabilities



614,191

565,329

562,814











Non-current liabilities









Loans from banks



2,563,799

2,790,335

2,561,302

Long-term lease liabilities



51,025

55,543

50,858

Provision for dismantling and restoration



50,000

46,526

50,000

Deferred tax liabilities



211,879

190,499

200,298

Liabilities for employee benefits, net



160

160

160

Total non-current liabilities



2,876,863

3,083,063

2,862,618











Equity









Share capital



11

11

11

Share premium



642,199

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders



3,748

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings



594,317

522,759

555,658

Total equity



1,240,275

1,168,717

1,201,616











Total liabilities and equity



4,731,329

4,817,109

4,627,048

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Income









For the three months ended

Year ended



March 31

December 31



2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Revenues

513,755

678,818

2,407,221









Operating costs of the







 Power Plant















Energy costs

76,567

145,871

522,110

Electricity purchase and







 infrastructure services

282,988

334,178

1,185,225

Depreciation and







 amortization

50,932

53,433

237,575

Other operating costs

30,316

38,194

155,368









Total operating costs







 of Power Plant

440,803

571,676

2,100,278









Profit from operating







 the Power Plant

72,952

107,142

306,943









General and







 administrative expenses

Other incomes

6,234

3,022

6,484

-

24,926

1,279









Operating profit

69,740

100,658

283,296









Financing income

18,812

9,669

3,056

Financing expenses

38,311

24,101

157,428









Financing expenses, net

19,499

14,432

154,372









Profit before







 taxes on income

50,241

86,226

128,924









Taxes on income

11,582

19,823

29,622









Profit for the period

38,659

66,403

99,302

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity



















Capital reserve











for activities







Share

Share

with

Retained





capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands













For the three months











 ended March 31, 2021











 (Unaudited)























Balance as at











 January 1, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616













Profit for the period

-

-

-

38,659

38,659













Balance as at











 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

594,317

1,240,275













For the three months











 ended March 31, 2020











 (Unaudited)























Balance as at











 January 1, 2020 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

576,356

1,222,314













Profit for the period

-

-

-

66,403

66,403

Dividend to the Company's shareholders

-

-

-

(120,000)

(120,000)













Balance as at











 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

522,759

1,168,717













For the year ended











 December 31, 2020 (Audited)























Balance as at











 January 1, 2020 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

576,356

1,222,314













Profit for the year

-

-

-

99,302

99,302

Dividend to the Company's shareholders

-

-

-

(120,000)

(120,000)













Balance as at











December 31, 2020 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616

















































Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows











For the three months ended

Year ended



March 31

December 31



2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Cash flows from







 operating activities:







Profit for the period

38,659

66,403

99,302

Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization







 and fuel consumption

51,305

54,653

241,288

Taxes on income

11,582

19,823

29,622

Financing expenses, net

19,499

14,432

154,372



82,386

88,908

425,282









Change in trade receivables

69,372

52,196

(4,959)

Change in other receivables

3,633

2,575

1,284

Change in trade payables

7,010

(2,950)

16,627

Change in other payables

11,414

(195)

(6,700)



91,429

51,626

6,252

Net cash flows provided







 by operating activities

212,474

206,937

530,836









Cash flows used in







 investing activities







Proceeds (payment) for settlement of







 financial derivatives

749

727

(4,318)

Investment in long-term 







restricted deposit

-

-

(6,000)

Investment in fixed assets

(3,472)

(3,160)

(48,309)

Investment in intangible assets

(461)

(69)

(4,738)

Interest received

395

1,173

3,046

Net cash flows used in







 investing activities

(2,789)

(1,329)

(60,319)









Cash flows from







 financing activities:







Repayment of lease liability principal

(147)

(147)

(4,523)

Repayment of loans from banks

-

-

(195,359)

Dividends and exchange rate paid

-

(123,739)

(123,739)

Interest paid

(147)

(188)

(170,003)

Net cash flows used in







 financing activities

(294)

(124,074)

(493,624)









Net increase (decrease) in cash







 and cash equivalents for







 the period

209,391

81,534

(23,107)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations







 on cash and cash equivalents

1,743

3,167

4,165

Cash and cash equivalents at







 beginning of period

247,079

266,021

266,021

Cash and cash equivalents at end







 of period

458,213

350,722

247,079

 

