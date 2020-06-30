BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today that Troy Elser and Ryan Gutowski have joined the team from UBS Wealth Management. Troy will lead the newly opened Hunt Valley, MD office. This is Seventy2 Capital's fourth office and continues its expansion in the Baltimore-Washington region.
Troy Elser is joining Seventy2 Capital as a Partner. He has over 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to his 11 years at UBS Wealth Management, Troy was a Senior Vice President and Branch Manager at Morgan Stanley. His extensive knowledge of portfolio management, financial advisory and estate planning allows him to create customized investment plans that instill comfort and confidence in his clients' ability to help meet their goals. As a native of Parkton, MD, Troy is excited about the opportunity to lead Seventy2 Capital's move into the Baltimore region.
"This is an opportune time for our team to join an innovative, and fully independent, bespoke wealth management practice," said Troy Elser. "Seventy2 Capital has built a robust, client-focused model that will help us serve our valued families and businesses. We are excited to join an accomplished team that has the resources and culture to help us continue to further strengthen our relationships and grow our practice."
Ryan Gutowski and Sandra Vecere will also join the Seventy2 Capital team in Hunt Valley. Ryan will become a Vice President and Financial Advisor after five years with the Elser Wealth Management team at UBS Wealth Management. Sandra Vecere will join from UBS as a Senior Wealth Associate and brings over 30 years of experience in client services.
Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, had this to say, "We are thrilled that Troy and Ryan are joining the team and will be spearheading our Hunt Valley office. We believe that the Elser team's commitment to providing top quality service for their clients makes them a perfect fit for us. We are also excited to have their leadership as we expand into a region where we believe an untapped need for an independent private client wealth management team exists."
Seventy2 Capital's Hunt Valley office will be located at 303 International Circle.
About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management
Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals, affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Seventy2 Capital
About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
For 19 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,320 owners and advisors in 602 practices administering over $125 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, a separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com
Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0620-04425
