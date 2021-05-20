Eltek_Logo

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Despite the global challenges we encountered related to both the Covid-19 pandemic and the shortage of key raw materials, we were able to respond quickly, maintain operational efficiency and remain profitable in the first quarter," said Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer of Eltek. "We expect that revenues will rebound during the rest of the year and lost sales will be recovered upon the expected availability of key raw material (Pyralux AP) which was in short supply and with the authorization of the use of alternative raw materials by our customers," added Mr. Yaffe. "The approval process with our customers for the use of the alternative raw materials is proceeding as planned and, is reducing our production costs. In addition, we are exploring ways to strengthen our position in the multi-billion dollar PCB market in North America, and can serve as a rapid growth engine for Eltek," further explained Mr. Yaffe.

"We are operating in a challenging business environment and making the necessary adjustments to increase revenues, expand our operating efficiencies, improve customer satisfaction and maintain sustained profitability. We plan to strengthen our sales activities and continue our investments in new equipment to expand our manufacturing facilities and infrastructure during the remainder of the year as part of our strategic growth plan. Our board of directors approved our obtaining a loan of NIS 10 million (approximately $3.1 million) from Bank Leumi B.M. The loan has a term of ten years, with favorable terms, including a repayment schedule that starts after a 12 month grace period and carried interest of Prime + 1.50%, which is waived for the first year of the loan," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021 compared to the First Quarter of 2020

  • Revenues were $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to revenues of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Gross profit was $1.1 million (15.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 (19.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Operating profit was $136,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to operating profit of $612,000 in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Net profit was $223,000 or $0.04 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $541,000 or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2020;
  • EBITDA was a $577,000 (8.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million (11.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2020; and
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $6.4 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Eltek

Eltek is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is the leading Israeli company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices for which Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, shortage of raw materials, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

                                                            (Tables follow)

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)













Three months ended





March  31,





2021

2020















Revenues

7,205

9,157

Costs of revenues

(6,061)

(7,354)

Gross profit

1,144

1,803









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,008)

(1,189)

R&D expenses, net

-

(2)

Operating profit

136

612









Financial expenses, net

104

(55)

Other income, net



(2)

(1)

Profit before income tax 

238

556









Tax expenses

(15)

(15)

Net Profit 

223

541









Earnings per share





Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.04

0.12









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute





basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840

4,380









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute





diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,866

4,382

 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)













March  31,

December  31,





2021

2020







Assets















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



6,406

4,735

Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts



5,770

9,062

                     Other



938

700

Inventories 



4,065

3,704

Prepaid expenses 



552

619









Total current assets



17,731

18,820









Long term assets







Restricted deposits



60

62

Severance pay fund



62

64

Operating lease right of use assets



8,694

8,948

Total long term assets



8,816

9,074









Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation



7,029

7,263









Total Assets



33,576

35,157









Liabilities and Shareholder's equity















Current liabilities







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts



364

676

Accounts payable: Trade



4,289

4,452

                            Other



3,378

3,831

Short-term operating lease liabilities



713

742









Total current liabilities



8,744

9,701









Long-term liabilities







Long term debt, excluding current maturities



1,387

1,495

Employee severance benefits



320

338

Deferred tax liabilities



88

84

Long-term operating lease liabilities



8,049

8,272









Total long-term liabilities



9,844

10,189









Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357



5,296

5,296

Additional paid-in capital



22,846

22,846

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments



2,638

3,153

Capital reserve



1,097

1,084

Accumulated deficit



(16,889)

(17,112)

Shareholders' equity



14,988

15,267

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



33,576

35,157

 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)









Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



Three months ended





March  31,





2021

2020





Unaudited















GAAP net Income (loss)



223

541

Add back items:















Financial expenses, net 



(104)

55

Income tax expense 



15

15

Depreciation and amortization



443

395

Non-GAAP EBITDA



577

1,006

 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)













Three months ended





March  31,





2021

2020









Cash flows from operating activities:















Net Income



223

541









Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net







cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



443

395

Stock-based compensation



13

26

Revaluation of long term loans 



-

10

Increase in deferred tax liabilities



8

5





464

436









Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets



4

(5)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



3,028

(132)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses



(220)

139

Decrease (increase) in inventories



(502)

221

Decrease in trade payables



(200)

(257)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses



(323)

520

Increase (decrease)  in employee severance benefits, net



(6)

16





1,781

502









Net cash provided by operating activities



2,468

1,479

















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of fixed assets



(208)

(204)

Net cash used in investing activities



(208)

(204)

















Cash flows from financing activities:







Short- term bank credit, net



(377)

(438)

Repayment of long-term loans from bank



(38)

(73)

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables



(11)

(151)

Net cash used in financing activities



(426)

(662)









Effect of translation adjustments



(163)

(27)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,671

586









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



4,735

1,628









Cash and cash equivalents at period end



6,406

2,214

 

 

