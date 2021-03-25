Eltek Logo

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with the growth in our revenues and profitability in the fourth quarter and the significant change in our full year results. The improved results reflect the growth in our revenues and the continued improved operating efficiencies."

Eltek has managed successfully through the COVID pandemic in 2020 because of the following actions:

  • Eltek's balance market sectors strategy enabled Eltek to mitigate the downturn in the commercial aerospace market through its involvement in the defense market and the medical devices market.
  • Eltek managed carefully its cash during the pandemic period by obtaining a reduced rate long term loan guaranteed by the government and by raising $5.7 million in a rights offering.
  • Eltek increased investments during 2020 capitalizing on the reduced prices of capital equipment due to Covid.

In addition, we were able to emphasis the following:

  • Eltek used its strong cash flow during 2020 in order to pay back part of its short-term loans. As a result, the ratio of Equity/Total Balance sheet increased to 43.4% at the end of 2020 compared to 27.5% at the end of 2019.
  • Eltek accelerated its R&D plans and was awarded a grant from the Israel Investment Authority and approval for participation in a special R&D program funded by the Israel Innovation Authority.

"The outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus has created new operational and business challenges, including a shortage of certain raw material that we are dealing with. The Covid pandemic forced Eltek to start a new expense reduction plan at the end of 2020 that will reduce further the breakeven point of the company." concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Full Year of 2020 compared to the Full Year of 2019

  • Revenues for the full year of 2020 amounted to $36.7 million compared to revenues of $34.8 million in 2019, an increase of 5.5% YoY.
  • Gross profit increased by 28.3% to $7.7 million (21.0% of revenues) in 2020 from gross profit of $6.0 million (17.3% of revenues) in 2019.
  • Operating profit was $3.0 million in 2020 compared to an operating profit of $1.4 million in 2019, an increase of 114.3% YoY.
  • Net profit was $2.6 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share in 2020, compared to a net profit of $1.8 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share in 2019. Net profit increased 44.4% YoY.
  • EBITDA was $4.6 million in 2020 compared to EBITDA of $3.8 million in 2019, an increase of 21.1% YoY.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3.3 million in 2020 compared to $2.6 million in 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $4.7 million compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2019

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $9.5 million compared to revenues of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.5% YoY.
  • Gross profit increased by 46.7% from gross profit of $1.5 million (17.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $2.2 million (23.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Operating profit was $973,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating profit of $379,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 156.7% YoY.
  • Net profit was $766,000 or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net profit of $370,000 or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter net profit increased 107.0% YoY.
  • EBITDA was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $817,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 71.4% YoY.
  • Short term credit and loans were down from 24.5% of the total balance sheet at the end of 2019 to 1.9% at the end of 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results today, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States:                     1-888-668-9141

Israel:                                   03-9180691

International:                      +972-3-9180691

                  At:

                  8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

                  5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

                 14:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

alonm@nisteceltek.com

+972-3-9395023

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)























Three months ended



Twelve months ended







December  31,



December  31,







2020

2019



2020



2019















Revenues



9,501

8,582



36,707



34,794



Costs of revenues



(7,290)

(7,124)



(28,969)



(28,787)



Gross profit



2,211

1,458



7,738



6,007





















Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,236)

(1,063)



(4,704)



(4,604)



R&D expenses, net



(2)

(16)



(2)



(16)





















Operating profit



973

379



3,032



1,387





















Financial expenses, net



(179)

(32)



(337)



(440)



Other income, net



(6)

48



(16)



923





















Profit before income tax



788

395



2,679



1,870



Tax expenses



(22)

(25)



(71)



(77)





















Net Profit



766

370



2,608



1,793





















Earnings per share

















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share



0.16

0.08



0.58



0.48



Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)



4,841

4,380



4,495



3,734



Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)



4,852

4,380



4,501



3,734



 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)























December  31,

December 31,















2020

2019



























Assets



































Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



4,735

1,628











Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts



9,062

7,480











                     Other



700

145











Inventories



3,704

3,735











Prepaid expenses



619

530





























Total current assets



18,820

13,518





























Long term assets

















Restricted deposits



62

-











Severance pay fund



64

60











Operating lease right of use assets



8,948

2,490











Total long term assets



9,074

2,550





























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation



7,263

6,761





























Total Assets



35,157

22,829





























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity



































Current liabilities

















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts



676

2,120











Short-term credit from related party



-

3,472











Accounts payable: Trade



4,452

4,673











                            Other



3,831

3,118











Short-term operating lease liabilities



742

1,383





























Total current liabilities



9,701

14,766





























Long-term liabilities

















Long term debt, excluding current maturities



1,495

387











Employee severance benefits



338

268











Deferred tax liabilities



84

45











Long-term operating lease liabilities



8,272

1,094





























Total long-term liabilities



10,189

1,794





























Equity

















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0  par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357 and 4,380,268 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



5,296

3,964











Additional paid-in capital



22,846

18,583











Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments



3,153

2,479











Capital reserve



1,084

963











Accumulated deficit



(17,112)

(19,720)











Shareholders' equity



15,267

6,269











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



35,157

22,829











 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)

















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December  31,



December  31,





2020

2019



2020



2019





Unaudited



Unaudited











GAAP net Income (loss)



766

370



2,608



1,793

Add back items:































Financial expenses, net



179

32



337



440

Income tax expense



21

25



71



77

Depreciation and amortization



414

390



1,590



1,508

Non-GAAP EBITDA



1,380

817



4,606



3,818

 

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)























Three months ended



Twelve months ended







December  31,



December  31,







2020

2019



2020



2019





















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net Income



766

370



2,608



1,793





















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net

















 cash flows provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



415

390



1,592



1,508



Capital (gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets, net



14

-



(2)



-



Stock-based compensation



30

53



121



141



Transaction with controlling shareholder



-

(22)



-



22



Revaluation of long term loans



-

(2)



2



(38)



Increase in deferred tax liabilities



15

45



33



45







474

464



1,746



1,678





















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets



79

8



74



(3)



Increase in trade receivables



(2,054)

(565)



(956)



(1,277)



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses



334

(58)



(556)



598



Decrease in inventories



93

77



290



175



Increase (decrease)  in trade payables



(476)

15



(449)



107



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses



267

(473)



448



(529)



Increase in employees severance benefits, net



20

21



47



36







(1,737)

(975)



(1,102)



(893)





















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(497)

(141)



3,252



2,578





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of fixed assets



(279)

(263)



(1,082)



(806)



Restricted deposits



-

-



(58)



-



Net cash used in investing activities



(279)

(263)



(1,140)



(806)





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Short- term bank credit, net



328

135



(1,600)



(4,181)



Proceeds from short- term shareholder loan



-

2



-



561



Repayment of short- term shareholder loan



(3,090)

-



(3,661)



-



Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net



5,594

-



5,594



3,298



Repayment of long-term loans from bank



(38)

(216)



(183)



(891)



Proceeds from long-term loans



-

-



1,141



558



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables



(86)

(188)



(477)



(477)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,708

(267)



814



(1,132)





















Effect of translation adjustments



152

11



181



(4)





















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



2,084

(660)



3,107



636





















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



2,651

2,288



1,628



992





















Cash and cash equivalents at period end



4,735

1,628



4,735



1,628



