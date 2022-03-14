EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emblation Limited, the global leader in medical microwave technology, is delighted to announce an agreement with Bo Medical, a specialist distributor of medical and aesthetic devices and products, for the exclusive distribution of Swift® microwave therapy.
Alongside Calista Medical in Switzerland, the agreement with Bo Medical, based in the Netherlands, signals the launch of Swift® in mainland Europe. Swift® is already available in clinics across the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Swift® is the pioneering microwave therapy treatment for skin. With treatment times in seconds, Swift® provides Dermatologists and Podiatrists with a new, precise, and effective procedure for benign skin lesions.
The Swift® treatment works by delivering a highly controlled dose of energy into the tissue, which creates heat and stimulates an immune response. This reduces the risks associated with destructive modalities, and results in highly effective outcomes for stubborn skin lesions.
"The Swift® system is a perfect match for our portfolio. We believe Swift® answers a serious need for patients suffering with HPV related warts and verrucae. As we have experience with microwave products, we are enthusiastic about this technology in dermatology," said Richard Struik, Managing Director of Bo Medical.
Jonathan Williamson, Chief Commercial Officer of Emblation, commented, "We are really looking forward to launching Swift® with Bo Medical. Their deep knowledge of microwave technology, coupled with their experience and vast network in Dermatology and Aesthetics across the Benelux region make them a perfect partner for us."
About Emblation Emblation is an award-winning medical technology company, revolutionising the way microwave energy is used in healthcare. Its aim is to improve on traditional treatments using the unique advantages microwaves deliver – accurate, repeatable procedures, and better clinical outcomes.
Emblation's technology is transforming the treatment of HPV infections globally, and is widely used in Dermatology, Podiatry and Oncology, with a number of disruptive applications under development in associated fields of medicine.
The company was started in 2007 by joint co-founders Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer), the inventors behind the technology. They form part of the management team, with over 50 years of experience in this field.
Emblation's medical devices can be found in 1000s of clinics and hospitals across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and the company is headquartered in central Scotland, UK.
About Bo Medical
Bo medical technologies has been working in the medical and aesthetic market for more than fifteen years. New products and technologies can be found in our extensive international network of Key Opinion Leaders and through our presence at the most important international conferences.
Bo Medical distribute new medical and aesthetic devices and products in the Benelux and run the business in much the same way as you would: dedicated, focused and enthusiastic. A large customer base in dermatology enables rapid adoption of new products & technology.
