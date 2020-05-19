MIDDLETOWN, R.I. , May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a prominent lender in the mortgage industry, announces that Marcos Sanchez, manager of its Sandy Spring, Maryland branch, has been named one of the top 250 Latino mortgage originators in the U.S. by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) for the fifth consecutive year.
NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizes individuals whose hard work and dedication to homeownership led them to close an exceptional number of mortgages in 2019. The report ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions, and represents over $10 billion in combined sales volume in 2019. Sanchez closed 124 loans last year totaling $37,510,723.
Sanchez has been with Embrace Home Loans since 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. During his tenure at Embrace, he has been a perennial President's Club honoree.
"I'm very honored to be ranked once again among the top Latino originators by NAHREP," said Sanchez. "I pride myself on providing exceptional customer service to all of my customers. My fluency in Spanish makes the mortgage process easier for Latino homebuyers."
"I'm delighted that Marcos has again been recognized by NAHREP. He deserves it," said Jeff McGuiness, chief sales officer at Embrace Home Loans. "Marcos is successful because he works very hard and is dedicated to his customers."
Sanchez and the other honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP National Convention at the L'ATTITUDE conference in San Diego in September.
About Embrace Home Loans
Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.
