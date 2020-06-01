SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces that it has filed its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The report is available on the internet websites of the SEC (www.sec.gov), the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), and the Company (ri.embraer.com.br).

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.

For further information, please contact:
 Phone: +55-11-3040-6874
Address: Avenida Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8501, 30th floor, Pinheiros, São Paulo, SP, 05425-070, Brasil
E-mail: investor.relations@embraer.com.br
http://ri.embraer.com.br 

Contacts:
 Eduardo Couto
Caio Pinez
Christopher Thornsberry
Nádia Santos
Viviane Pinheiro

