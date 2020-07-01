SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Booth, who joined Embrey in 1997 and played a key role in the company's market expansion as part of founder Walter Embrey's team, has announced his retirement effective July 1. He will remain affiliated as an investor, partner and advisor.
His retirement caps a more than two-year transition plan of day-to-day responsibilities to Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President for Development, who Jeff has worked with side-by-side since 2012.
"This is certainly a bittersweet moment for us here," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO. "Jeff has been a respected and effective member of the Embrey team and his contributions to our success have been substantial. On the other hand, we celebrate with him as he opens the newest chapter of life to spend more time with his family and enjoy his passion for the outdoors."
Jeff's first new market for Embrey was the identification, acquisition and development of a property in Colorado known as Gleneagles. Since then he has overseen the development of properties in San Antonio, Austin, Memphis, Little Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver and Phoenix. Over his 40-year career, Jeff has had direct exposure in 40 major US cities and actively developed more than 14,000 units in 13 states.
"Being involved in so many markets is really the foundation of my career," said Booth. "Each market is different, the characteristics of communities are different, and to be the lead on the ground figuring out the details put me on track to create value for those communities and our company. I am forever grateful to Walter Embrey for giving me the opportunity. I've been very fortunate to be associated with some really class acts in real estate and Walter is certainly one of those."
Booth says he learned from Walter Embrey that a passion for design and meticulous attention to detail matter not just in business, but in all aspects of life.
"Walter had a vision built on passion and always doing the right thing," said Booth. "He provided an education for me that carries over into everything that I do. That vision is the defining difference of the Embrey company and team today under Trey's leadership."
Booth plans to continue his investment of time supporting the Masters in Real Estate Program at Texas A&M, where he serves on the board and enjoys guest lecturing at the Mays Business School. "Helping to develop the next generations of business leaders is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," he says.
"When I reflect and think back on my career what really stands out are all the personal relationships I developed over the years, the career friendships," Booth says. "With retirement, I'm totally at peace. I wouldn't change a thing other than to wish I could have gotten to Embrey sooner."
About Embrey Partners
San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com