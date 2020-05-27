SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embrey, the health and safety of our team is our highest priority and COVID-19 has challenged us to rethink and adapt our practices to ensure our teams remain safe. In response, we are establishing two new full-time roles to expand on our Occupational Health and Safety protocols.
Chris Feagle, a specialist in environmental science and worksite safety, has been named Director of the team. He is joined by Matt Florence as program Coordinator.
"What COVID-19 showed Embrey, and all companies, is that a stronger component of environmental management related to infectious threats needed to be incorporated into our overall health and safety plans," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO. "We formalized these roles quickly to respond to the current pandemic, and also to lead preparation and response for our company with any future issues."
Chris's experience includes working as a manager and safety consultant for SFI Compliance in their Colorado and Mid-Atlantic regions. He has been instrumental in leading clients through updating safety programs and implementing new policies and approaches.
"I've always had a passion for environmental sustainability and how systems work," said Chris, who is also an avid rock climber, camper and outdoorsman. "Working on all aspects of health and safety, including infection prevention, is a natural extension of my experience and interests."
He has a BA in Environmental Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Matt takes on the new role of Occupational Health and Safety Coordinator. He joined Embrey as an intern in 2018 working in land development and construction estimating and was a pre-construction engineer before joining the health and safety team.
"I'm energized by challenges and working on new health and safety policies and procedures during a pandemic is certainly a challenge, but also a great opportunity," said Matt.
Matt has a BS in Urban and Regional Planning and a Master's in Land and Property Development from Texas A&M University.
About Embrey Partners
San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com