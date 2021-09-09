HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Generation Solutions, LLC (NGS), an Emerald Brand Accredited sales organization, concluded an agreement for exclusive representation with Tissue Plus, LLC (TP) for manufacturing capacity. NGS, an independent sales and consulting group of Emerald Brand, has signed a multi-year exclusive, representing all capacity out of the Tissue Plus plants in both Maine and Maryland.
"This sales and consulting agreement will accelerate the production output that TP has on 12 lines of towel, tissue and napkins. A combined Tissue Plus experience in production, and Emerald Brand's innovative R&D expertise will allow us to continue to maintain the quality our clients expect, while securing capacity for all Emerald Brand "TREE-FREE"® paper products on the Eastern seaboard of the USA," states Ralph Bianculli, Sr., CEO of Emerald Brand.
NGS, the sales arm of Emerald Brand, works alongside with both Supply Chain and End Users. NGS delivers multiple service solutions that include educational programs and accreditations , along with proprietary measuring tools ,using algorithms that measure and communicate a client's carbon footprint reduction. Environmental Impact statements ( EIS) highlight the results when implementing Emerald "TREE- FREE"® "AND "PLANT TO PLASTIC"® finished goods. NGS also consults with clients on how to tap into the growing number of composting channels within NGS network across the USA, giving operators the ability to utilize a "ONE-BIN TOTAL SOLUTION" for all waste removal.
"TP will act as the production arm, adding 5,000 tons of additional capacity in finished goods to the NGS clients. I am very excited to have the opportunity to work alongside NGS/Emerald Brands. Emerald stands alone as the leader in the fast-growing sustainable products arena, offering a wide range of exceptional quality SKU's . I am grateful to have the opportunity to maximize the many Tissue Plus™ converting lines and build a more comprehensive and efficient vertical manufacturing model", states Marc Cooper, TP President
About NGS
NGS is staffed with accredited professionals who have a strong expertise in closed loop, full circle sustainability solutions and a unique portfolio of material technologies centered around "TREE-FREE"® paper and "PLANT TO PLASTIC"® disposables.
NGS, with the support of Emerald Brand's R&D expertise, is on the forefront of continuously evolving technology, focusing on cutting edge innovations in sustainability, ensuring the best solutions for all clients. Core deliverables include educating the entire supply chain on current and future sustainable materials and technology through speaking engagements, webinars, training classes, and more. The "Emerald Sustainability Accreditation Program" (ESA) is a benefit that Emerald Brand has implemented, and is proud to have registered more than 900+ accredited graduates since 2020.
About TP™
Tissue Plus™ is a family owned, full-service converting and contract manufacturing company located in Bangor, ME, servicing At Home (AH) and Away from Home (AFH) markets. The company was founded in early 2019, and in less than two years, has become widely recognized in the well-established and competitive tissue converting business.
Tissue Plus™ purchased a vast number of converting lines, along with packaging machinery to produce a broad mix of commodity and specialty bath, towel, tissue and napkin SKU's.
In order to remain relevant during one of the most challenging times the tissue industry has ever seen, Tissue Plus™ has deployed creative sales and marketing strategies, along with a wide range of converting and rewinding services, primarily out of its 104,000 square foot factory in Maine.
