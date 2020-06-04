PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unparalleled economic crisis facing the nation's cities and communities, six leading economic development companies have converged to form Emerge Powerfully, offering specialized, collaborative expertise to aid communities in strategizing and solving a range of economic development and financial challenges as they restart their economies under the shadow of COVID-19.
"The challenges are varied and distinct across regions and sectors," said John Abbate, a collaborative principal, when he announced the Emerge Powerfully venture. "We're ready now to provide timely, custom solutions that are robust and comprehensive."
Emerge Powerfully offers both specialized expertise and deep knowledge, with the collaborative's combined experience working with over 2,500 communities throughout the U.S. Abbate is president of Marketing Alliance, Inc., an economic development marketing company that has worked with over 250 clients in 25 states with a staff that brings a combined 100+ years' experience in economic development marketing.
Other Emerge Powerfully partners include:
- Shortlisted, which leverages a team with a diverse background and depth of experience in marketing, data and business development to deliver a powerful approach to prosperity creation, showcasing new opportunities with MapDash, a powerful suite of location intelligence tools, as well as uniquely curated collections of data through its affiliation with Datastory;
- Postlethwaite & Netterville (P&N), a leading top 100 accounting and business advisory firm which has led and contributed to complex disaster recovery and economic damage efforts including the Deepwater Horizon (BP) oil spill and numerous hurricanes, which affords P&N a crucial depth of experience in federal grant management, handling billions in disbursements;
- The Retail Coach, the premier national retail recruitment and development firm, bringing over two decades of experience working with over 650 communities across 37 states, providing creative, strategic solutions propelling economic growth;
- Blane Canada, Ltd., an economic development advisory firm that assists clients in realizing community potential by equipping leaders with the tools and technology to understand their business environment, and by providing a framework for action;
- Leotta Location + Design, a leading specialist in strategic sites inventory development that facilitates industrial and community success through a holistic approach to product development that includes community, labor and environmental factors.
Together, the Emerge Powerfully team of specialists will work within a framework of five core areas — market assessment; business development strategy; communications and marketing campaign development; organizational assessment and alignment; and federal grant management. This comprehensive approach and concentration of expertise are uniquely suited to complex restart issues.
"We're ready to attack this challenge from every angle, right now, to help your community emerge powerfully from the shadow of this crisis," Abbate added.
Abbate encourages interested community organizations and entities to contact Emerge Powerfully to schedule a 20-minute exploratory conversation by calling 941.347.7412 or emailing jabbate@emergepowerfully.com. For more, visit http://www.emergepowerfully.com.
